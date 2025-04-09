German court sentences reporter over meme

David Bendels, editor-in-chief of the conservative publication Deutschland-Kurier, has been sentenced to a suspended seven-month prison term for defaming Germany’s Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser through a satirical meme. The meme, posted on the publication's X account in February 2024, depicted Faeser holding a sign with the altered message “I hate freedom of expression,” replacing the original Holocaust remembrance phrase “We Remember.”Faeser’s legal team filed a complaint, leading to the fine and Monday's sentencing by the Bamberg District Court in Bavaria. Bendels was convicted under Section 188 of the German Criminal Code, a law that addresses defamation of public officials. Despite Bendels' clean criminal record, the court suspended the sentence and placed him on probation for two years, requiring him to apologize to Faeser in writing.Bendels and his legal team plan to appeal the verdict, arguing the meme was protected under freedom of expression and press rights. They warn that this case sets a dangerous precedent for journalistic freedom in Germany. Bendels declared that he would continue the fight for press freedom and democracy in the country.

