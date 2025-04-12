SMC Conducts Demolition Drive In Srinagar's Shalteng, Maloora Areas

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar Municipal Corporation launched a demolition drive in Ward 25 and Ward 26, targeting unauthorized and illegal constructions in the Shalteng and Maloora areas.
This initiative carried out on the directions of Commissioner SMC, Dr. Owais Ahmed and supervised by the Enforcement Officer for Zone West, aims to reinforce municipal regulations and curb illegal building activities.
During the demolition drive, several unauthorized structures were dismantled, highlighting the SMC's commitment to maintaining urban order. The corporation strongly urges residents to obtain the necessary building permissions before undertaking any construction work.
Commissioner Dr. Owais Ahmed said,“We reiterate our appeal to the general public to adhere to legal processes and secure prior approvals from the competent authority to avoid punitive measures.”
SMC has increased its vigilance across Srinagar city and warns that violations of building norms will result in strict action.
Read Also
SMC To Clear 11 Lakh Metric Tons Of Waste From Achan
NGT Fines Srinagar Municipality, Orders Action on 8 Ex-Commissioners
Corporation remains dedicated to ensuring that all development within the city aligns with the Master Plan 2035.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12042025000215011059ID1109422469
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment