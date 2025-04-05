Russian Drone Drops Explosive On Civilian In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Kherson region, Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone on a civilian in the village of Chervonyi Mayak, injuring the man.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 11:30, Russian troops dropped an explosive from a drone on a civilian in the village of Chervonyi Mayak," the post reads.

As a result of the attack, the man sustained blast trauma and shrapnel injuries to his lower leg. He was transported to the hospital, where he is currently receiving necessary medical care.

On April 5, two people were injured in a Russian drone attack in the Kherson suburb of Antonivka.