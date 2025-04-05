Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Drops Explosive On Civilian In Kherson Region

2025-04-05 01:26:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Kherson region, Russian forces dropped an explosive device from a drone on a civilian in the village of Chervonyi Mayak, injuring the man.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At around 11:30, Russian troops dropped an explosive from a drone on a civilian in the village of Chervonyi Mayak," the post reads.

Read also: Truck hits explosives in Kharkiv region, driver injured

As a result of the attack, the man sustained blast trauma and shrapnel injuries to his lower leg. He was transported to the hospital, where he is currently receiving necessary medical care.

On April 5, two people were injured in a Russian drone attack in the Kherson suburb of Antonivka.

