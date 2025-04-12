Amarnath Yatra To Begin On July 3

Speaking to reporters, Div Com confirmed that all necessary arrangements-including security, logistics, and infrastructure-are being finalized to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage for devotees.

The pilgrimage, which sees lakhs of devotees trekking to the sacred Amarnath Cave in the Himalayas, remains a key focus for the administration, with heightened coordination between security forces and civil departments.

Simultaneously, he highlighted ongoing developmental projects in the region, noting that two of three major bridges under construction have been completed, while work continues on the Sanat Nagar Bridge.“The Roads and Buildings Department along with NHAI are closely supervising engineering standards across all projects.”

The Divisional Commissioner also outlined special arrangements being made for upcoming Baisakhi celebrations, with enhanced security at prominent religious sites including Tral, Charar-e-Sharif and Baramulla.

Asked about the government directive of installing CCTV cameras inside school buses, the Div Com said that the timeline has been set for the installation and the measure has been taken keeping in view the security and safety of the school going kids .

