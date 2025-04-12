Aga Hassan, Ruhullah Among 22 Chargesheeted By ACB

The probe found that several officials from the Rakhs and Farms Department, in connivance with revenue officials and private individuals, manipulated revenue records to inflate the actual land holdings of certain tenants (Kamas) at Rakh-e-Aerth, Budgam. These inflated land figures enabled the beneficiaries to claim excessive compensation under Government Order No. 56-Rev(S) of 2006.

For instance:



Land shown as 6 kanals was fraudulently increased to 60 kanals under Khasra No. 1692

4 kanals became 40 kanals under Khasra No. 1666/750 2 kanals were exaggerated to 7 kanals and 10 marlas under Khasra No. 1736

These manipulations led to an excess payout of ₹38.20 lakh, resulting in a significant loss to the state exchequer.

The government, after granting sanction for prosecution, allowed the ACB to file charges against the following former officials:

The private individuals who allegedly benefitted from the fraudulent compensation include:



Aga Syed Mussa , S/O Aga Syed Hussain, R/O Budgam

Aga Syed Aqueel , S/O Aga Syed Hussain, R/O Budgam

Aga Syed Mohsin , S/O Aga Syed Mustafa, R/O Budgam

Aga Syed Ali , S/O Aga Syed Mustafa, R/O Budgam

Aga Syed Hassan , S/O Aga Syed Mustafa, R/O Budgam

Aga Syed Ahmad , S/O Aga Syed Mustafa, R/O Budgam

Aga Syed Rohullah , S/O Aga Syed Mehdi, R/O Budgam

Mohammad Sadiq Wani , S/O Hassan Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina

Mohammad Talib Wani , S/O Hassan Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina

Ali Mohammad Wani , S/O Hassan Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina

Ghulam Hussain Wani , S/O Hassan Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina

Abdul Rahim Wani , S/O Hassan Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina

Hyder Ali Wani , S/O Hassan Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina

Nazir Ahmad Wani , S/O Ghulam Ahmad, R/O Durbal, Bemina

Ghulam Rasool Wani , S/O Ghulam Ahmad Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina Ahamadullah Dar (deceased), S/O Ghulam Mohammad Dar, R/O Kolipora, Bemina

The chargesheet, filed on April 12, 2025, marks a significant step forward in the long-pending investigation. The ACB has stated that the inquiry has established clear misuse of official position, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with official records to embezzle government funds.

The case is now before the Special Anti-Corruption Court for judicial determination.

