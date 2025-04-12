Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aga Hassan, Ruhullah Among 22 Chargesheeted By ACB

2025-04-12 03:17:11
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday said to have produced a charge-sheet against 22 persons, including prominent political figures Aga Syed Ruhullah and prominent Shia leader Agha Syed Hassan, for their alleged involvement in a fraudulent land compensation case in Budgam. The charge sheet was filed in connection with tampering of revenue records and the withdrawal of fraudulent payments, leading to a significant loss to the state exchequer.
The case, registered under FIR No. 18/2009, invokes provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006, along with Sections 120-B, 467, 468, and 471 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). The investigation was initiated following a Joint Surprise Check (JSC) by the ACB, which revealed tampering and manipulation of land records under a government scheme intended to rehabilitate Dal dwellers.

Modus Operandi: Falsifying Land Records

The probe found that several officials from the Rakhs and Farms Department, in connivance with revenue officials and private individuals, manipulated revenue records to inflate the actual land holdings of certain tenants (Kamas) at Rakh-e-Aerth, Budgam. These inflated land figures enabled the beneficiaries to claim excessive compensation under Government Order No. 56-Rev(S) of 2006.

For instance:

  • Land shown as 6 kanals was fraudulently increased to 60 kanals under Khasra No. 1692
  • 4 kanals became 40 kanals under Khasra No. 1666/750
  • 2 kanals were exaggerated to 7 kanals and 10 marlas under Khasra No. 1736

These manipulations led to an excess payout of ₹38.20 lakh, resulting in a significant loss to the state exchequer.

Accused Public Servants

The government, after granting sanction for prosecution, allowed the ACB to file charges against the following former officials:

  • Abdul Majid Akhtar , S/O Abdul Ahad Akhtar, R/O Saraiballa Srinagar (currently residing in Chanapora Srinagar) – then Patwari, Rakhs and Farms Department (now retired)
  • Zaffar Ahmad Hakak , S/O Ghulam Ahmad Hakak, R/O Dokani Sangeen, Fatehkadal (now at Habib Colony, Baghat Barzulla Srinagar) – then Assistant Director, Rakhs and Farms Department (now retired)
  • Manzoor Ahmad Rather , S/O Ghulam Hassan Rather, R/O Dehrana Dooru, District Anantnag – then Senior Circle Inspector, Rakhs and Farms Department (now retired)
  • Ali Mohammad Wani , S/O Abdul Gani Wani, R/O Habbak Naseembagh, Hazratbal Srinagar – then Girdawar, Rakhs and Farms Kashmir (now retired)
  • Hafiz-ullah Shah , S/O Peer Ghulam Mohammad Shah, R/O Khiagam, Pulwama – then Collector, LAWDA (now retired)
  • Mohammad Hussain Mir , S/O Qasim Ali Mir, R/O S.K. Colony, Sector 3, Qamarwari Srinagar – then Collector, LAWDA (now retired) Accused Beneficiaries

    The private individuals who allegedly benefitted from the fraudulent compensation include:

    • Aga Syed Mussa , S/O Aga Syed Hussain, R/O Budgam
    • Aga Syed Aqueel , S/O Aga Syed Hussain, R/O Budgam
    • Aga Syed Mohsin , S/O Aga Syed Mustafa, R/O Budgam
    • Aga Syed Ali , S/O Aga Syed Mustafa, R/O Budgam
    • Aga Syed Hassan , S/O Aga Syed Mustafa, R/O Budgam
    • Aga Syed Ahmad , S/O Aga Syed Mustafa, R/O Budgam
    • Aga Syed Rohullah , S/O Aga Syed Mehdi, R/O Budgam
    • Mohammad Sadiq Wani , S/O Hassan Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina
    • Mohammad Talib Wani , S/O Hassan Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina
    • Ali Mohammad Wani , S/O Hassan Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina
    • Ghulam Hussain Wani , S/O Hassan Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina
    • Abdul Rahim Wani , S/O Hassan Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina
    • Hyder Ali Wani , S/O Hassan Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina
    • Nazir Ahmad Wani , S/O Ghulam Ahmad, R/O Durbal, Bemina
    • Ghulam Rasool Wani , S/O Ghulam Ahmad Wani, R/O Durbal, Bemina
    • Ahamadullah Dar (deceased), S/O Ghulam Mohammad Dar, R/O Kolipora, Bemina
    Judicial Proceedings Underway

    The chargesheet, filed on April 12, 2025, marks a significant step forward in the long-pending investigation. The ACB has stated that the inquiry has established clear misuse of official position, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with official records to embezzle government funds.

    The case is now before the Special Anti-Corruption Court for judicial determination.

