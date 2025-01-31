Fresh Start After The Storm: Verizon Erases $10M In Debt For Western North Carolina Families With Forgiveco

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is teaming with ForgiveCo to eliminate $10 million in consumer debt for 6,500 Western North Carolinians. The debt relief campaign is part of Verizon's ongoing commitment to recovery following Hurricane Helene's sweeping devastation.

Hundreds of North Carolina families are currently that Verizon has cleared their medical, financial, and other debts of necessity. The debt relief was implemented by ForgiveCo, whose“random acts of kindness” model purchases consumer debt in the affected areas, with no applications required, and notifies recipients through life-changing surprise letters, emails, and text messages.

As if a phone call learning that your debt has been cleared isn't exciting enough, Basketball Hall of Fame coach and Asheville (N.C.) native, Roy Williams, has signed on to be the one to share the news with the impacted families.

In a press conference today, at Verizon's South Asheville store, the organizations announced all applicable debt has been forgiven. No further action is required by the beneficiaries. This random act of kindness is in addition to Verizon's $400,000 donation to United Way of North Carolina immediately following the storm.

Leigh Anne Lanier, Atlantic South Market President, Verizon: “Verizon believes in the power of connection, not only through our technology but through the bonds we build with the communities we serve. To the 6,500 individuals impacted by this initiative and the broader Western North Carolina community, we are with you. We will always stand by you, not just as a business, but as a partner and a neighbor.”

Roy Williams, North Carolina native, resident, philanthropist and Basketball Hall of Fame coach: “Verizon's random acts of kindness will lift up thousands of North Carolinians that were left vulnerable to Hurricane Helene's devastation. These are challenging times, but I've seen the strength and resilience of this community. Verizon's support is a powerful reminder that no one is alone, and together, we'll rise stronger. It's a privilege to share this message of hope with the incredible people of North Carolina."

Craig Antico, Founder and CEO, ForgiveCo :“Unpayable debt is a heavy burden that causes hardship for countless hardworking Americans. Often triggered by sudden medical events or accidents, the impact of natural disasters can further destabilize families and limit opportunities for generations. Through this effort, Verizon will bring transformative change to the lives of North Carolinians in crisis, leaving a lasting mark on future generations.”

ForgiveCo provides business advisory services to corporations for acquisition, administration, and cancellation of consumer debt, alongside advisory services in branding, goodwill creation, and bulk debt management – "Transforming debt into goodwillTM." They amplify a brand's equity by erasing billions of dollars of debt for millions of people, activating community and hope in individuals. To learn more, please visit:

