No Work Done In Delhi To Clean Yamuna In 10 Years: Haryana CM Saini

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 31 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Friday slammed former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the quality of Yamuna water, saying no work had been done in Delhi over the past 10 years.

He also accused Kejriwal of resorting to cheap to cover up his failures.

“For the last decade, Kejriwal has forced the people of Delhi to drink contaminated water,” Saini said.

Chief Minister Saini, while presenting water samples from both Haryana and Delhi to the at Yamuna Ghat in Wazirabad, emphasised the significant difference between the two.

He said in Delhi, polluted water is being dumped into the Yamuna.

Directly holding the Delhi government responsible, Saini said,“We supply clean water to Delhi through the Yamuna, but due to mismanagement, the Delhi government is polluting it.”

He added when the Yamuna water“reaches Faridabad, its quality is significantly compromised, raising the risk of serious health issues like cancer”.

The Haryana Chief Minister said the people of Delhi have recognised Kejriwal's“deceit and character, and will now reject him”.

He criticised Kejriwal for failing to develop Delhi in the past 10 years and attempting to shift the blame onto Haryana to divert attention.

He mentioned that he himself drank water released from Haryana into the Yamuna at Palla Ghat, contrasting it with the water released from Delhi, which is undrinkable.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated Rs 8,500 crore for cleaning drains, ponds, repairing the sewage system, and other related works but the results have not been visible.

He said it is the“Chief Minister's responsibility to provide facilities to the public, but such facilities are not evident in Delhi”.

He also criticised Kejriwal for failing to deliver on promises like improving schools and providing clean water, accusing him of resorting to deceptive politics. He said the people of Delhi will close the“shop of lies” on February 5, the day the state will go to the Assembly polls.