TLS Logistics Powers Europe's Supply Chains With A New Rotterdam Hub

(MENAFN- B2Press) Positioned in Europe's largest port, TLS Logistics' brand-new facility drives efficiency for modern chains.

Rotterdam, Netherlands - TLS Logistics, one of Türkiye's logistics companies, is setting new benchmarks in regional logistics by opening its 12,400 m2 warehouse in Rotterdam. This brand-new facility, located in Europe's largest port, is poised to transform the region's resilience and efficiency.

Recent trends, such as the shift toward regionalized sourcing and near-shoring, have highlighted the importance of diversifying supply chains to mitigate risks and meet dynamic global demands. TLS Logistics' strategic investment aligns perfectly with this movement, reinforcing its position as a key partner for businesses navigating the evolving logistics landscape.

The Rotterdam facility, with a capacity of 20,000 pallets, offers advanced storage solutions, including space for bulk goods and petroleum derivatives. Certified as an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO), the facility ensures faster and more secure customs processes. This investment strengthens the company's ability to deliver flexible and reliable services across Europe.

As highlighted in industry reports, the logistics industry is witnessing a surge in demand driven by e-commerce. With this in mind, TLS Logistics is expanding its presence in the UK and enhancing its capabilities to meet the growing needs of the retail and e-commerce sectors.

TLS Logistics Chairman of the Board, Altuğ Hacıalioğlu, emphasized that the logistics sector is a critical element of the global economy, stating, "In parallel with the global growth of trade, as TLS, we are determined to continue offering innovative and reliable solutions in every region we serve. This warehouse opening represents an important step in further solidifying our company as a strong Turkish brand in strategic markets like the Netherlands.”

The new warehouse marks a pivotal step in TLS Logistics' global expansion strategy, ensuring readiness to tackle the demands of an increasingly interconnected market. With a growing infrastructure, TLS Logistics is firmly positioned among the fastest-growing logistics companies in the sector.

Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022