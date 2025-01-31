Russia Urges US For More Information On Russian Plane Collision Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Jan 31 (KUNA) -- The Russian of Foreign Affairs announced, Friday, that it is attempting to establish communication with US authorities to follow up on the status of at least three Russian citizens among the of the recent plane crash that collided with a military helicopter near Washington.

In a press conference, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the Russian embassy in Washington had confirmed the identities of three victims holding Russian passports, and added that diplomats are still working to verify reports suggesting a fourth victim might also be a Russian citizen.

Zakharova criticized the US authorities handling of the investigation, noting that the Russian embassy has not received detailed responses to its inquiries, and the answers provided remain insufficient.

She explained that Russia is attempting to obtain accurate information through official channels, but communication remains limited hindering Moscow's efforts to monitor the situation of its citizens aboard the doomed flight.

Zakharova extended her deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the American people over the plane crash that claimed the lives of all 64 passengers aboard, as well as three individuals on the military helicopter involved in the incident.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that the black boxes from the civilian plane, which crashed near Washington after colliding with a military helicopter, had been recovered.

In a statement released Thursday evening, the NTSB indicated that a preliminary report from the investigation would be published within 30 days.

The final report, which will present the findings regarding the crash's causes and surrounding circumstances, is expected to be released within one to two years. (end)

