Rubio Reiterates That Both Russia And Ukraine Must Make Concessions In Negotiations

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated his position that the Russia-Ukraine war should be concluded through negotiations in which both sides must make concessions.

He stated this in an interview with Megyn Kell , which aired on Thursday, as reported by Ukrinform.

"First of all, let me say this: we think what did was terrible. Invading another country, the atrocities he's committed – he did terrible things," Rubio began.

However, he noted that from the very beginning, there was "dishonesty" in that the American administration "somehow led people to believe" that Ukraine could defeat Russia. In this regard, Rubio criticized the previous approach of supporting Ukraine, calling it the financing of a "protracted stalemate" that led to greater suffering.

He pointed out that this "sets Ukraine back 100 years," as Ukraine's energy infrastructure is being destroyed, and many Ukrainians are leaving and settling abroad permanently.

"That is their future, and it is endangered in that regard," he concluded.

The U.S. Secretary of State also emphasized that, in President Trump's view, "this is a protracted conflict, and it needs to end." In this context, he stressed the need to engage in negotiations. And in any negotiations, he said, "both sides are going to have to give something."

Rubio expressed confidence that further efforts of "hard diplomacy" are necessary; however, he reiterated, "both sides in a negotiation must give something, and that is going to take time."

At the same time, the U.S. Secretary of State emphasized that President Trump recognizes that the objective is to end this conflict, as both Russia and Ukraine are paying a high price for it.

As reported by Ukrinform, Marco Rubio has previously stated that in peace negotiations regarding Ukraine, both sides must make concessions. In particular, he expressed this position on January 15 during Senate hearings on his appointment as Secretary of State.