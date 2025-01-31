Paramount In Talks To Settle $10B Case Filed By Donald Trump Against CBS: All About The Lawsuit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Paramount is in discussions to settle a $10 billion lawsuit filed by Donald against CBS News and 60 Minutes, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

What is the lawsuit?

The lawsuit refers to a $10 billion action filed by Donald Trump against CBS News and its 60 Minutes program. In his October lawsuit, Trump alleged that CBS engaged in "deceptive doctoring" of a segment featuring his rival, Kamala Harris.

Also Read: relief funding faces disruption after foreign aid pause ordered by Secretary of State Marco Rubio: Report

He claimed that the segment misrepresented her response to a question about Gaza by showing a different version of her answer in the promo versus the actual interview. Trump argued that the editing amounted to“news distortion” and was used to influence public opinion in favour of the Democratic Party.

According to the Times, executives at Paramount believe that resolving the lawsuit could reduce the chances of the Trump administration blocking the studio's planned merger with Skydance. Two individuals close to Shari Redstone, Paramount's controlling shareholder, told the Times that she“strongly supports the effort to settle.”

The report said that if Paramount settles, it would follow the example set by ABC and Meta, both of which chose to cooperate with the incoming 47th president instead of continuing litigation. On Wednesday, Meta agreed to pay $25 million to settle Trump's lawsuit over being banned from Facebook and Instagram following the January 6 Capitol attacks.

What did Trump allege?

After the interview aired, Trump claimed that it had been deceptively edited, pointing out that Kamala Harris gave a different response to a question about Gaza in the 60 Minutes promo than what was shown in the broadcast.