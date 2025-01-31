Donald Trump's Cabinet Picks -Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel- Face Tough Senate Scrutiny: Key Takeaway

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump' s most controversial Cabinet nominees Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel faced tough questioning during her confirmation hearings. Tulsi Gabbard is nominee for director of national intelligence, Kash Patel is Trump's pick to lead the FBI and Kennedy, chosen to head the Department of and Human Services, all encountered tough questions during confirmation hearings.

Gabbard , a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, defended her loyalty to the U.S. She dismissed Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, when he asked whether Russia would“get a pass” from her. Republican Senator Jerry Moran told Gabbard he wanted to ensure that "in no way does Russia get a pass in either your mind or your hear or in any policy recommendation you would make or not make." Gabbard responded that she was "offended by that question," and saying, "If confirmed, no country, group or individual will get a pass."

Democratic Senator Michael Bennet quoted a tweet by Tulsi Gabbard in which she expressed support for Russia, stating "This war and suffering could be easily avoided if Biden administration/NATO had simply adcknowledged Russia's legitimate security concerns regarding Ukraine's becoming a member of NATO." He also spoke on Russian state TV aired her comments and called her "our friend Tulsi".

Tulsi Gabbard on 2017 meet with then-President Bashar Assad

Gabbard traveled to Syria in 2017 to meet with then-President Bashar Assad, a visit that angered lawmakers from both parties who said she helped legitimize an accused war criminal and key ally of Russia and Iran. However, at the hearing, Gabbard defended herself and told lawmakers that she had asked Assad "tough questions about his regime's actions."