Budget 2025: Income Tax Relief On The Cards? PM Modi Prays For Maa Lakshmi's Blessings On The Poor And Middle Class

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday expressed confidence that this Budget session will infuse new confidence and in attaining the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

He said his has been working in mission mode in its third term for an all-round development and asserted that innovation, inclusion and have shaped its economic agenda.

As reported by ANI, PM Modi said,“I pray that Maa Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country. It is a matter of great pride that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. India has established itself well on the global pedestal.”

The budget session of the Parliament commenced today with the joint address of the President Droupadi Murmu. Following this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday.

He noted,“This is the first complete budget of my third term. I can confidently say that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of Independence, India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation...”

PM Modi on Budget 2025

Modi said many historic bills will be taken up during the session and will become laws after comprehensive debate to strengthen the country. "Particularly, important decisions will be taken during the session to empower women to ensure they get equal rights and any sectarian or faith-based discrimination is removed," he said.