Government Earmarks UAH 11.2B For Construction Of Underground Schools In Frontline Regions

Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He noted that the implementation of reforms in the education sector was discussed during a meeting with First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisov.

“We focused on the development of Offline School, reforming senior specialized schools and transforming educational spaces. Plans for the development of preschool education were also presented. The primary objective is to enhance accessibility and improve the quality of these institutions. It is essential to engage communities and businesses in this process,” Shmyhal said.

He emphasized that returning children to offline schools as much as possible is another important task.

"To enhance security, this year the government has allocated UAH 6.2 billion for shelters and UAH 11.2 billion for the construction of underground schools in the frontline regions," Shmyhal stressed.

Efforts are also underway to improve the quality and accessibility of education. This year, funds will be allocated to equip schools' laboratories. The government has allocated over UAH 2 billion to continue the New Ukrainian School reform, and UAH 1.2 billion has been earmarked to modernize canteens.

"We have placed a particular emphasis on vocational education. This year, we are allocating funds to equip workshops in colleges. We raised the issue of introducing grants for dual education following the example of European countries," Shmyhal said.

The discussion also touched on legislative initiatives to expand state financial support for higher education.

“Last year, we issued UAH 143.5 million in grants to more than 13,000 applicants. We will continue this practice so that talented and motivated young people have the opportunity to get the education they need,” Shmyhal summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 28, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to change the procedure for providing state subventions to communities for the arrangement of the educational environment. These funds can now be allocated not only to the construction of shelters but also to the acquisition of generators.

