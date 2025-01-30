Statement By H.E. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar, SLC Secretary General, On The Declaration Of 2025 As The 'Year Of Community'

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) “His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has declared 2025 as the 'Year of Community,' embodying the vision of our wise leadership to strengthen family unity, social cohesion, and collective solidarity as the cornerstone of our nation's progress and development.

The theme of the year, 'Hand in Hand,' underscores the UAE's unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of shared responsibility, while emphasising the pivotal role of all community members-citizens and residents alike. It highlights the importance of their collective efforts in preserving our heritage, celebrating the cultural diversity that defines the UAE, and upholding the core values that underpin our society.

The declaration of 2025 as the 'Year of Community' serves as a roadmap for future programmes and initiatives aimed at fostering a cohesive and united society, thereby advancing the UAE's sustainable economic and social development in alignment with the forward-looking vision of our wise leadership.”



