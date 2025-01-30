MFA Responds After Ukrainian Detained In Slovakia For Threatening National Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs confirmed the detention in Slovakia of a Ukrainian national on charges of "threatening national security". The Embassy of Ukraine is investigating the circumstances of the arrest as consuls are providing support.

That's according to the MFA press service, Ukrinform saw.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is aware of the detention in Slovakia on charges of 'threatening national security' of a of Ukraine, born in 1966. The Embassy of Ukraine in the Slovak Republic immediately reached out to the detainee and his family. Consuls are providing all necessary support to our citizen, who also has a private lawyer," the ministry noted.

The Foreign Ministry added that the Ukrainian Embassy has already contacted the competent authorities of Slovakia to clarify the reasons for the detention.

Explaining: U.S. assistance, Ukraine-relations, heating season in Ukraine

MFA stated they insist on the need for the Slovak side to respect the legitimate rights and interests of a citizen of Ukraine, and assured that Ukrainian diplomats are keeping the case under special control.

As reported by media, a Ukrainian was detained in Slovakia in connection with an alleged "threat of a coup d'état." The person is now facing deportation.