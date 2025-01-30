Corporate Climate Action At Turning Point, Arbor Day Carbon Report Reveals

(MENAFN- 3BL) LINCOLN, Neb., January 30, 2025 /3BL/ – Arbor Day Carbon , a division of the Arbor Day Foundation, has unveiled its 2024 Insights Summary . The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current evolution, challenges and opportunities in the voluntary carbon market, highlighting the need for immediate action from corporate buyers with climate and nature-based goals.

“We believe a thriving voluntary carbon can have potentially planet-shaping impact,” said Chris Tointon, president of Arbor Day Carbon.“As 2030 climate targets draw closer, it's especially important for market stakeholders to be bold enough to meet the moment with trees and action. That's why our team is focused on bringing together people across the market to help foster continued evolution and improvement in the space.”

The report examines the market's growing consensus on quality, the urgent need to create greater high-quality supply, and how market uncertainties are creating hesitation among buyers. The 2024 review also details how some corporations are working alongside Arbor Day Carbon to drive tangible impact through the voluntary carbon market.

"We can't let a desire for perfection get in the way of progress,” said Jeremy Manion, managing director of carbon markets at Arbor Day Carbon.“The market is maturing in meaningful ways, and while there are certainly challenges, it remains one of the strongest and most effective tools we have for addressing the concurrent crises of climate, biodiversity, and economic opportunity. Through collaboration and a commitment to a high standard of quality, we can strengthen this market and shape a better future, together.”

As a team of industry experts, Arbor Day Carbon specializes in fostering strong connections with corporate buyers, investors, project developers, and on-the-ground planting partners to drive tangible impact in critical ecosystems. Arbor Day Carbon has transacted over seven million forestry carbon credits to-date, retired 1.6 million carbon credits on the American Carbon Registry – more than any other nonprofit – and has helped plant millions of trees as a result.

Click here to view the report and to learn more about Arbor Day Carbon, visit href="" arborda .

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday .

###