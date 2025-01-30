Sen. Noel Frame To Catholic Bishop: 'You're Failing Us'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "If a state cannot regulate religions," said Sharon Huling, representing the Clergy Accountability Coalition, "then they should not be able to provide religions with exemptions either."

While the current version of SB 5375 has been debated for three years, Sen. Noel Frame noted during the hearing that similar efforts have been fought over for two decades. Renewed momentum for the legislation followed reporting from InvestigateWest in 2022 that exposed systemic negligence by the Jehovah's Witnesses organization in handling child abuse reports.

Among those testifying in favor of the bill on Tuesday was Fr. James Connell, a retired priest from the Catholic Archdiocese of Milwaukee, who called for the abolition of exemptions that protect religious institutions.

"Any law that hides and protects criminals while simultaneously endangering children and vulnerable adults should not be on the books," Connell stated, emphasizing that even the Catholic Church's Catechism affirms the responsibility of civil authorities to enforce justice.

Tensions rose during the hearing when Senator Noel Frame directly addressed Auxiliary Bishop Frank Schuster of the Archdiocese of Seattle, following testimony from the Washington State Catholic Conference.

"I'm sure your intent is good-to thank me for sponsoring this bill, to thank us for having this conversation, and for telling us that we're brave. And that the community failed us," Frame said. "You're failing us."

Frame, herself a victim of child sexual abuse, described the profound toll the debate continues to take on survivors and lawmakers alike.

"It is traumatizing to have colleagues who I love and trust and have respect for, and have this legislature tell me to my face that freedom of religion is more important than protecting children," she said. "It feels like an abusive relationship we're in, where we are repeatedly abused and people just keep saying sorry."

The proposed legislation seeks to hold clergy to the same mandatory reporting requirements as teachers, medical professionals, and other trusted figures who work with children.

Despite widespread support from survivors, advocates, organizations, and the vast majority of religions, SB 5375 continues to face resistance from religions that have used the clergy-penitent exemption to avoid reporting abuse. Proponents of the bill insist that no religious law should be above state law.

"We need to find a way to thread the needle," Schuster commented.

"We did try to thread the needle last year," Frame rebuffed, "and I think that the women that are sitting in the front row told us that that was not an appropriate needle to thread and we need to protect all victims."

ICYMI: View the entire public hearing for Senate Bill 5375 HERE .

About the Clergy Accountability Coalition (CAC): The CAC is a diverse group of organizations and hundreds of individuals who have joined together to support this important legislation. Supporters include Father James Connell, a canon lawyer, Rabbi James Morel, the Catholic Accountability Project, Heal Our Church, The Freedom From Religion Foundation, Ending Clergy Abuse Global, and social service agencies like The Atlantic Street Center in Seattle. To learn more about HB1211 & SB5375 and current examples of Abuse, visit: .

For information contact:

Sharon Huling Mitch Melin

[email protected] [email protected]

206-949-2006

SOURCE Clergy Accountability Coalition