Preferred Hotels & Resorts Welcomes 11 New Member Properties

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Q4 2024, the independent hotel brand strengthens its global portfolio across nine countries, from a grand hilltop retreat in Udaipur to an eco-friendly island escape in Colombia

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts , the world's largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the addition of 11 new member properties to its global portfolio between October 1 and December 31, 2024. To celebrate, I Prefer Hotel Rewards members can earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating locations for a limited time. Ranging from a restored mansion set in the heart of Santiago's historic center to an Austrian alpine retreat, each of these unique properties offer a host of memorable guest experiences designed to inspire travelers as they embark on new adventures across the world in 2025 and beyond, with highlights including:

Gamboa Rainforest Reserve (Gamboa, Panama) – Lifestyle Collection :

Located deep within the lush Panama jungle along the banks of the Chagres River, Gamboa Rainforest Reserve offers an immersive escape in the heart of nature. This rainforest retreat features 166 elegantly designed rooms and suites with private balconies, offering panoramic views of the verdant jungle and winding waterways. Guests can unwind in the resort's pool or indulge in locally inspired cuisine at a variety of dining options. Activity highlights include guided aerial tram rides through the forest canopy, visits to the Gamboa Sloth Sanctuary, kayaking on the Panama Canal, tours of the nearby Soberanía National Park to spot exotic wildlife, and enriching cultural experiences with indigenous communities.

Hotel Magnolia (Santiago, Chile) – L.V.X. Collection :

Set in the heart of Santiago's historic district, Hotel Magnolia seamlessly blends old-world charm with modern sophistication. Housed in a historic building converted into a contemporary hotel, this boutique retreat boasts 40 elegant rooms featuring bespoke furnishings, wooden accents, and stained-glass windows. Designed to honor its rich heritage, the hotel captivates guests with an intimate restaurant and innovative menu of locally sourced ingredients, showcasing the essence of Chilean roots. Additional highlights include a rooftop terrace offering sweeping views of downtown, a wine cellar for special occasion dining, tranquil library lounge, and curated cultural experiences, such as guided city tours and exclusive wine tastings showcasing Chile's renowned vineyards.

Aurika Udaipur – Luxury by Lemon Tree Hotels (Udaipur, India) – Lifestyle Collection :

Perched on a hilltop overlooking the 'City of Lakes', Aurika Udaipur – Luxury by Lemon Tree Hotels offers an opulent retreat steeped in Rajasthani grandeur. This regal resort has 139 elegantly appointed rooms and suites featuring marble accents, modern amenities and private balconies with unparallelled panoramic views. The property enchants guests with its tranquil swimming pool, grand courtyards, terraced gardens, and a signature restaurant serving both regional and international cuisine. Additional highlights include immersive cultural experiences such as traditional folk performances, a welcoming bar with authentic Shekhawati mural paintings adorning the walls, a serene library, and bespoke wellness treatments inspired by traditional Indian therapies in the on-site spa.

Hotel Kitzhof – Mountain Design Resort ( Kitzbühel , Austria) – L.V.X. Collection :

Nestled in the heart of the Austrian Alps, Hotel Kitzhof – Mountain Design Resort offers a blend of alpine charm and contemporary elegance. Located just a short stroll from the picturesque town of Kitzbühel, this authentic Tyrolean lodge features 160 thoughtfully designed guestrooms, studios and suites, each showcasing natural wood finishes, rustic modern design, and breathtaking views of the stunning scenery. Guests can savor local Austrian ingredients and regional cuisine at one of the lodge's five dining venues, unwind at the spa with an indoor pool, Swiss stone pine sauna, sanarium and steam room, or sip après-ski cocktails by the roaring fireplace in the chic lounge. With activities like skiing, hiking, lake swimming, and mountain biking, this resort provides an idyllic year-round escape.

César Lanzarote (La Asomada- Lanzarote, Spain) – L.V.X Collection

Found in the heart of La Geria Natural Park, César Lanzarote is a chic boutique hotel offering an idyllic escape inspired by nature. This tranquil adults-only retreat offers 20 stylish guestrooms and suites, each featuring panoramic views of either the ocean or nearby volcanoes. Guests can immerse themselves in adventure with activities such as hiking, sunrise yoga, horseback riding, and boating, or explore the hotel's own vineyard and wine production facility. For a taste of the island, the on-site restaurant serves modern interpretations of Canarian cuisine, and guests can experience a range of rejuvenating wellness treatments that harness the geothermal energy of lava stones, embracing the volcanic landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional properties to our global portfolio of luxury independent hotels, as part of our largest year of growth since 2019,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.“Each new member delivers an unparalleled travel experience that celebrates the essence of its location and allows us to connect discerning travelers with distinctive hotels that offer unforgettable stays in some of the world's most inspiring destinations.”

Other member properties to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio from October 1 through December 31, 2024, include:



Appenzeller Huus – Huus Loewen (Gonten, Switzerland) – Lifestyle Collection

Aurika Mumbai International Airport (Mumbai, India) – Lifestyle Collection

Das Achental (Grassau, Germany) – L.V.X Collection

Hotel Las Islas (Cartagena, Colombia) – L.V.X. Collection L'Ermitage Beverly Hills (Beverly Hills, California) – Legend Collection



Many of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards , the brand's points-based loyalty program with 5 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at IPrefer.com/enroll .

For a limited time only, new and existing members of I Prefer Hotel Rewards will earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating new member properties. Valid on bookings made by March 31, 2025, for stays between January 2 and June 30, 2025. For additional details and to book this special offer, visit .

Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the“PH” and“PV” chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit .

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I PreferTM Hotel Rewards program, Preferred ResidencesSM, Preferred PrideSM, and Preferred GolfTM offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit .

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

Launched in August 2013, the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With 5 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jennifer Jackson Senior Director, Public Relations – Americas ... +1 904 535 7167