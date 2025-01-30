How Working As A Service Crew Member Can Be A Stepping Stone To Big Dreams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZAMBOANGA, MINDANAO, PHILIPPINES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For many Filipino students, balancing academics and part-time work is a necessity rather than a choice. While the challenge of managing both can be overwhelming, it also builds resilience, independence, and real-world experience-qualities that go beyond the classroom.At McDonald's Philippines, student crew members don't just earn an income; they gain valuable skills that shape them into future professionals. With a culture that fosters growth, teamwork, and discipline, McDonald's provides young individuals with opportunities to develop confidence and leadership, preparing them for life beyond school.Sherinata Said is a perfect example. A dedicated working student, she took on the challenge of balancing college, work, and family responsibilities-all while growing into a more confident and capable individual. Here's how she made it happen.Sherinata is a 22-year-old recent graduate of Western Mindanao State University, holding a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. Born and raised in Zamboanga, she comes from a large, close-knit family. Sherinata is the fifth among eight siblings, and she, along with another sibling, has completed college. Her father works as a dispatcher for jeepneys, while her mother is a housewife. One of her older siblings is also part of the McDonald's Philippines family as a manager, which inspired Sherinata to join the company.Sherinata began her career with McDonald's during her third year of college. As a working student, she found the flexibility of her job crucial in managing her school expenses and lightening her family's financial load. For the past two years, she has worked as a service crew member at McDonald's, where she balanced school and work with determination. Despite taking on shifts as late as 11 PM to 5 AM, Sherinata remained committed to her studies and her job, proving her resilience.What makes Sherinata's experience at McDonald's special is how it has shaped her personality. Coming in as an introvert, she initially struggled with interacting with different people. But her role at McDonald's, which involved daily interactions with customers, gradually helped her open up. She learned how to manage customer interactions with friendliness, a skill that allowed her to adapt to various personalities and situations. Whether handling customer concerns or helping new trainees, Sherinata's warmth and professionalism have been key to her growth."At first, the work was really challenging. But as time went on, I gradually learned how to interact properly. Like smiling and engaging with customers appropriately. For example, when I'm assigned to the front counter, if a customer asks me something, I no longer stutter. I can speak more directly while maintaining eye contact. Before, I really couldn't do that. I used to stutter when talking to customers. But over time, I got the hang of it-how to speak properly and look people in the eye," she said.McDonald's has also instilled in Sherinata a strong work ethic. She credits the company for teaching her the value of time management and professionalism, skills that were not only essential during her studies but will also be invaluable in her future career. Her commitment to doing her job well, whether it's managing her time efficiently or maintaining the highest standards of customer service, is deeply rooted in her training at McDonald's. She emphasizes that McDonald's Zamboanga is more than just a job; it's a place where employees feel valued. Sherinata particularly appreciates how management listens to employee sentiments and suggestions, making her feel heard and supported.A lesser-known fact about McDonald's in Zamboanga, which Sherinata proudly shares, is that it serves Halal food, making it accessible and inclusive to the local community. This further deepens her pride in being part of an establishment that not only cares for its employees but also respects the diverse cultural needs of its customers.For Sherinata, McDonald's is more than a stepping stone in her career-it has been an avenue for personal and professional growth, where she learned the importance of patience, teamwork, and handling challenges with grace.To discover career opportunities at McDonald's Philippines, visit its official website and follow the McDonald's PH Careers Facebook Page.

