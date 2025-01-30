Amir Sends Condolences To US President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to US President Donald on the of a passenger plane colliding with a military helicopter in Washington.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.