Amir Sends Condolences To US President

1/30/2025 2:21:44 PM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to US President Donald trump on the victims of a passenger plane colliding with a military helicopter in Washington.

