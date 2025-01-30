Amir Sends Condolences To US President
Date
1/30/2025 2:21:44 PM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to US President Donald trump on the victims of a passenger plane colliding with a military helicopter in Washington.
