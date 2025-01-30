Congress, BJP Hold Legislature Party Meetings Ahead Of Assembly Session

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 30 (IANS) and BJP held legislature party meetings ahead of the start of the Assembly session on Thursday.

Notably, former Rajasthan Chief Vasundhara Raje was absent from the BJP meeting, while former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress National General Secretary Sachin Pilot were absent from the Congress meeting.

Raje is currently at the Maha Kumbh, where she performed a puja with her family and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam Ghat.

Pilot is engaged in campaigning for the Delhi elections, and Gehlot is on a tour of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma convened a meeting of the Council of Ministers, instructing them to be well-prepared with their responses in the House. However, Minister Kirodi Lal Meena was absent, as he was touring Sawai Madhopur and conducting a public hearing at the Municipal Council.

Kirodi has also sought permission to remain absent from the House, fueling political discussions about his absence from the ministerial meeting.

He has tendered his resignation a long time back, however, it is yet to be accepted by the government.

The BJP legislature party meeting was held at the Chief Minister's Residence in which the Chief Minister urged MLAs to maintain a positive approach in the House.

He emphasised the importance of responding appropriately if the opposition creates disruptions.

Challenging the Congress, the Chief Minister asserted that the government's one-year tenure should be compared to the last three years of the previous administration, claiming that the BJP has excelled in employment and development.

He also advised MLAs to respect party workers, referring to them as "lawyers" who advocate for their leaders.