National Carrier Project Progressing As Planned - Water Minister

The Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, also known as the National Carrier Project, is advancing according to plan, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud says on Wednesday (Petra photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, also known as the National Carrier Project, is advancing according to plan, of Water and Irrigation Raed Abul Saud said on Wednesday.

He stressed that the project aligns with Royal directives, commitments, the Economic Modernisation Vision, and the Water Sector Strategic Plan for 2023-2040, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Abul Saud underscored the strategic significance of the initiative, which is designed to strengthen Jordan's water security, adding "Upon completion, the project will provide 300 million cubic metres of desalinated water annually, benefiting four million citizens."

The initiative aims to alleviate the pressure on Jordan's groundwater and surface water resources, offering sustainable solutions to meet the Kingdom's growing water demands.

Earlier this month, Jordan formalised a partnership agreement with a consortium of investors, led by Meridiam and Suez, marking a key milestone in advancing the project through a public-private partnership.

The project's first phase is set to begin in March 2025, with initial site preparation activities. This phase will include land surveys to define boundaries and topography, soil tests to assess load-bearing capacity and identify underground obstacles, site clearing and levelling for construction, and the establishment of necessary infrastructure and safety protocols, according to the minister.

Financial closure is anticipated in July 2025, a crucial step to secure funding and complete legal and technical preparations.

"This phase will involve finalising financing agreements and guarantees, obtaining all necessary government approvals, verifying feasibility, and finalising contractual and insurance arrangements." With financial closure, fund disbursements will commence, ensuring long-term project sustainability and attracting further investments, Petra reported.

Abul Saud reiterated the government's commitment to begin engineering works by the end of the year.

Upon completion, the National Water Carrier Project will be Jordan's first large-scale desalination plant, one of the largest in the world, and the country's largest infrastructure project to date.

The project will provide a reliable water supply of 300 million cubic metres annually to much of the Kingdom, improving water distribution, alleviating pressure on existing resources, and helping to replenish over-extracted aquifers to ensure a sustainable and reliable water supply for Jordan's future.

