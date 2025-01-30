Silver Forecast Today 30/01: Stuck In A Range (Video)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday to reach the $31 level but has turned around to show signs of exhaustion.

At this point in time, the $31 level, I think, remains a massive barrier. This is an area that I've been talking about for quite some time.

The $31 level being a large round psychologically significant figure comes into the picture, but it's also an area where we've seen a lot of noise in the past. If we can break above that level, then the is likely to go looking at the $32.35 level. This is an area that has been important more than once, so it is a situation where we will keep an eye on it.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Pulling Back Means Something

Pulling back the way we have suggests that traders believe that the Federal Reserve will probably be fairly tight for a while. The fact that they chose to do nothing, and the statement is somewhat hawkish. It's possible that we may not see rate cuts at all this year and that would be negative for silver, at least in theory. All things being equal, I think this is a market that is still just simply stuck in a range. And as long as that is going to be the case, if you're a short-term back and forth type of trader, it could work out for you. But if and when we break above that $31 level, you have to assume that we are going to go higher. If we break down below the 200-day EMA, then we start to set our sights on the $28.75 level, which is where we just formed a major double bottom. That being broken to the downside probably sends silver plummeting. At this point though, I think we're just looking at a lot of sideways grind.

Ready to trade our daily forex analysis and predictions ? Here are the best Silver trading brokers to choose from.