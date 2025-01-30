1,400 Hydrogen Fueling Stations Deployed Globally, Says Information Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Number of Hydrogen Stations Globally by Region, Year-End 2024

Information Trends Releases Hydrogen Station Database for Q1 2025

- Information TrendsSTERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Close to 14 hundred hydrogen fueling stations were deployed globally by year-end 2024, says Information Trends, a research firm that exclusively tracks hydrogen markets. These stations are listed in a database available from Information Trends on a subscription basis."We have the most comprehensive hydrogen stations database in the world," said Anoshia Wajid, the lead Information Trends analyst tracking hydrogen station deployments. The database lists the locations of all the hydrogen stations that have been deployed worldwide.The hydrogen station deployments are the harbinger of the upcoming hydrogen economy, Ms. Wajid said. They are helping spur the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell buses, trucks, and light-duty vehicles.The database contains a complete list of hydrogen stations deployed globally and describes many of their attributes. Updated constantly, the database is very thorough. Information Trends analysts have diligently worked to gather detailed and accurate data and are continuously working to fill in the gaps.Ms. Wajid said that hydrogen stations are constantly being deployed all over the world.“We proactively add any new information as soon as it becomes available.” Each time someone accesses the database, they get the latest deployment data. The database is available on a standalone basis or as part of an annual subscription.According to the database, the hydrogen stations are deployed in over 50 countries. In the Asia-Pacific region, over a dozen countries have deployed hydrogen stations. Three countries in Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, and Korea - have been the most aggressive in deploying hydrogen stations. More than half of Asia-Pacific deployments are in China.Over 30 countries in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) have deployed hydrogen stations. The region has over 400 hydrogen stations deployed.Germany and France lead Europe in deployments. Germany is the only European country with more than a hundred hydrogen stations.The Americas are lagging behind the rest of the world in deployments. Leading the region is the United States with close to a hundred hydrogen stations. Latin America has roughly 20 stations.

Faisal Mohsin

Information Trends

+1 703-424-9400

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.