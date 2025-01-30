Paris Agreement: Switzerland To Cut 65% Of Emissions By 2035
Date
1/30/2025 12:23:18 AM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Switzerland has set an ambitious goal to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% by 2035, compared to 1990 levels.
This content was published on
January 29, 2025 - 17:19
1 minute
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Bundesrat will Treibhausgasemissionen bis 2035 um 65 Prozent senken
Original
Read more: Bundesrat will Treibhausgasemissionen bis 2035 um 65 Prozent senke
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
On Wednesday, the Swiss government gave the green light to this new target under the Paris Agreement.
Greenhouse gas emissions are set to be cut by an average of 59% between 2031 and 2035, compared to 1990 levels, the Federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, announced on Wednesday. This target aligns with the Climate and Innovation Act's reduction path and will be achieved mainly through domestic measures.
The Paris Agreement aims to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, the statement added. It requires all countries to take concrete action to cut their greenhouse gas emissions.
Translated from German with DeepL/sp
MENAFN30012025000210011054ID1109146649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.