Zelensky, Danish PM Discuss Strengthening Cooperation Between Ukraine And Northern Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime of Denmark Mette Frederiksen have discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Northern Europe.

Zelensky announced this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed the importance of unity and solidarity in Europe in addressing global security challenges and threats to every European. We also spoke about strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Northern Europe, as well as joint efforts to bring closer a just and lasting peace,” Zelensky wrote.

He thanked Denmark and the Danish people“for their unwavering support of Ukraine and our people.”

As reported, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen appealed to her European allies for support following U.S. President Donald Trump's statements on Greenland.