Spokesperson Hajizade Comments On French FM's Anti-Azerbaijani Claims
Date
1/30/2025 7:09:08 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“We regret that on 29 January 2025 at the Senate discussions,
Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of
France, once again attempted to disseminate allegations about the
so-called interference of Azerbaijan in overseas territories of
France,” said Aykhan Hajizade, Spokesperson for the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, commenting on claims voiced by Jean-Noël Barrot,
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, at the French
Senate, on alleged interference of Azerbaijan in overseas
territories of France.
“We reiterate that the comment by the Foreign Minister of France
accusing Azerbaijan of overseas territories interference is an
overt attempt to cover up France's inaction vis-a-vis demands of
the indigenous population of New Caledonia.
It was France that has always interfered in regional affairs,
and tried to undermine the process led by Azerbaijan to restore
peace and stability,” Hajizade added.
He further noted;“The Baku Initiative Group, being an NGO, aims
to bring into publicity France's colonial policies and problems in
overseas territories. Efforts to denigrate the work of such groups
undermine the process of decolonization.
Instead of ending the policy of repressions against the
indigenous population of New Caledonia, where as a result of the
use of force at least 14 people died and many injured only last
year, blackmailing against Azerbaijan demonstrates how futile
France's foreign policy strategy is.
Moreover, the abuse by France of its role and resources in
multiple international organizations to put pressure on
international NGO advocates aiming at propagating against
neo-colonial policies is pointless and will not yield results.
We resolutely reject and condemn the anti-Azerbaijani claims of
the French Foreign Minister.”
