Egyptian Cultural Week In Qatar Draws Large Crowds With Rich Heritage And Entertainment

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a celebration of cultural exchange, the Egyptian and Qatari Culture Ministries, in coordination with the Egyptian Embassy in Doha, are hosting the Egyptian Cultural Week, an immersive experience in Egyptian heritage and history.

The event, which kicked off on Tuesday at Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal, will run until January 31, offering visitors a comprehensive journey through Egyptian handicrafts, traditional music, live performances, authentic Egyptian cuisine, and cultural goods.





The event is open to the public daily from 3pm to 10pm, featuring a diverse program, including children's competitions, traditional Egyptian dance performances by folklore troupes, orchestral concerts, cultural symposiums, and Oud music performances.

Artisans showcase Egypt's time-honored crafts

The Peninsula spoke with artisans and exhibitors participating in the event to explore the craftsmanship behind their work and their experience at the exhibition in Qatar.

“I inherited this craft from my father”

“I have been working as a pottery artisan, a craft I inherited from my father. Our family has a longstanding history in the ceramics and pottery industry. My work begins by mixing Aswan clay with water, then shaping it into various artistic forms,” Mohamed Hassanin an artisan told The Peninsula.

The art of copper engraving

Mohamed Azzouz and Sameh Alhajri explained the intricate process of copper engraving, a skill passed down through generations in Egypt's rich artisanal history.

“The process starts with a plain copper sheet, where we use a compass and engraving pen to outline the desired designs. Then, with the hammer and chisel, we meticulously carve the patterns before moving to the final stage, where the copper is polished into beautifully shaped artifacts. This heritage craft is one of Egypt's oldest traditions, and the Egyptian government is committed to preserving and supporting it” they said.

Moustafa, another artisan demonstrated the art of wooden arabesque carving, describing how small wooden geometric shapes, such as stars, are meticulously crafted and assembled into intricate furniture decorations, tables, chairs, and wall decor inspired by authentic Arab heritage.

“Feels like home”

Haitham Nabil, a vendor at the exhibition expressed his gratitude for being part of the event, noting that the organization, the atmosphere, and the warm reception in a fellow Arab country like Qatar made him feel right at home.

He brought an extensive collection of Egyptian wooden artifacts, carpets, traditional clothing, and antiques made from the finest materials, allowing visitors to take home a piece of Egyptian heritage.

A journey through Egypt's rich history

The exhibition features a gallery of paintings that take visitors on a visual journey through Egypt's modern history, showcasing the evolution of architecture, urban landscapes, clothing styles, and contemporary Egyptian developments.

Shops at the event display iconic Egyptian Pharaonic artifacts, offering a stunning collection of art pieces depicting legendary ancient Egyptian kings and queens. Additionally, a Pharaoh-themed costume booth allows visitors to dress in traditional Egyptian attire and accessories, capturing unforgettable photos as souvenirs.

Family-friendly fun and entertainment

The Egyptian Cultural Week offers a variety of daily live performances, adding a fun and interactive element to the experience.

Traditional puppet shows and Aragoz performances take center stage, reviving classic Egyptian entertainment that continues to delight audiences of all ages.

Live performances by Egyptian orchestras, choirs, and folk dance troupes further enrich the cultural celebration. Meanwhile, children's painting workshops and fun competitions keep young visitors entertained.

An authentic Egyptian culinary experience

No cultural festival is complete without food, and the Egyptian Cultural Week is no exception.

Numerous food kiosks and carts offer authentic Egyptian cuisine, including Koshari, Mahshi, Hawawshi, and the famous Egyptian winter drink Halabisa (spiced chickpea soup).

The Egyptian Cultural Week stands as a testament to the deep-rooted ties between Egypt and Qatar, providing a gateway for visitors to experience Egypt's rich culture without leaving Qatar.

With its diverse exhibitions, captivating performances, and interactive activities, the event serves as a cultural bridge, strengthening the historical and cultural bonds between the two nations.