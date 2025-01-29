Tootris Expands Child Care Network To Over 230,000 Providers With June Care Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOOTRiS and June Care team up

The Alliance Gives Working Families Greater Care Access With Local Moms and Sitters

- Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Moms First

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TOOTRiS , the first-and-only on-demand Child Care in the country, offering around-the-clock services, is teaming up with June Care , a of more than 30,000 moms and sitters, to expand access to a broader range of Child Care options.

As the nation's largest and most comprehensive Child Care Benefit solution for employers, TOOTRiS already empowers parents to search, vet, and enroll their little ones in licensed Child Care centers, family Child Care homes, summer camps, before-and-after school programs, emergency care, and a wide selection of other wraparound care services. By adding June Care's unique network of caregivers, parents now have extensive options for personalized, in-home care to accommodate any schedule, including part-time, full-time, after hours, hybrid work schedules and emergency back-up care.

The partnership comes at a time when many employers are encouraging their teams to return to the office with the majority of remote workers being women , between the ages of 25-39*.

“This partnership couldn't come at a better time,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS and member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood.“June Care's caregivers bring a profound understanding of the joys and responsibilities of raising children. By integrating June Care's compassionate network into TOOTRiS, we're equipping working parents with all kinds of resources they need to succeed-offering trust, flexibility, and quality care solutions so they can thrive both at work and at home.”

Unlocking Opportunities for June Care Providers

For June Care, the collaboration with TOOTRiS means more than just reaching families-it means unlocking access to a nationwide network of employer-sponsored working parents seeking flexible care solutions. By leveraging TOOTRiS, June Care providers gain the opportunity to connect with parents who value and prioritize high-quality, in-home Child Care. This partnership enables local moms and sitters to grow their caregiving businesses, build lasting client relationships, and increase their earning potential.

“Partnering with TOOTRiS expands our mission to deliver flexible, personalized care to more families while giving our providers access to a steady pipeline of employer-sponsored parents looking for trusted care,” said Gretchen Salyer, CEO of June Care.

“I love it. It sounds innovative and exciting,” said Kasey, a June Care mother with a 4 and 6 year-old at home.“When I started with June Care, it's because I was only working part time - 5 hours a day, 4 days a week, and I felt like I wasn't contributing. Having this opportunity has been a tremendous weight lifted off our shoulders.”

Addressing the Child Care Crisis

Child Care costs and availability remain a crisis for families, with 66% of moms considering leaving the workforce due to stress and expense. More than half of parents struggle to find care that aligns with their needs. This partnership solves these challenges by connecting families with trusted caregivers via a seamless, real-time platform**.

“Working moms deserve quality Child Care solutions that match the rhythms of their lives," said Reshma Saujani, Founder and CEO of Moms First.“That means flexible care options that match the modern workforce and loving, experienced caregivers they can trust. By combining the powerful resources of TOOTRiS and June Care, parents are able to pursue their dreams with confidence, knowing their children are in safe, nurturing hands. This partnership is a game-changer for families everywhere.”

Together, TOOTRiS and June Care are redefining Child Care-making it accessible, affordable, and community-driven.

About June Care

June Care connects families with local moms and sitters who provide trusted, flexible childcare. With a focus on safety, reliability, and community-building, June Care makes it easy for families to find care that fits their lives. Learn more at

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 200,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS is reinventing the Child Care industry as the first and only technology that unites all the key stakeholders – parents, providers, employers, agencies – into a single platform enabling them to connect and transact in real-time. This enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support they need, while organizations seek to increase productivity and ROI. Through TOOTRiS, parents and providers directly connect, empowering working parents to quickly find and secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

* -

** -

