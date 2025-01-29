International Masters League To Kick Off In Navi Mumbai On February 22

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) The International Masters League (IML) on Wednesday announced the schedule for its highly-anticipated inaugural season. The tournament, featuring six powerhouse teams - India, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies - will commence on February 22.

The curtain-raiser will witness a thrilling clash between two Asian giants as India, captained by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, will take on Sri Lanka, led by the elegant Kumar Sangakkara. The opening match is set to take place in Navi Mumbai, promising an electric start to the competition.

Speaking about the tournament, Tendulkar expressed his excitement about stepping back onto the field alongside some of the game's greats. "The IML will be a celebration of cricket's unique and enduring legacy. I can't wait to step back onto the field with my contemporaries in a league that will be intense and competitive, with all the teams playing hard but fair," he stated.

Sangakkara echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the significance of the league for former players. "The IML is a tribute to cricket's timeless charm. It is a wonderful opportunity for former cricketers to relive old rivalries and reconnect with fans. I am excited to participate in this historic league alongside so many illustrious names."

The first five matches of the IML will take place in Navi Mumbai before the tournament moves to Rajkot for the next leg of fixtures. The final phase of the tournament, including the semifinals and the grand finale, will be hosted in Raipur, ensuring a grand conclusion to the league.

Cricket enthusiasts will have multiple platforms to catch all the action live. JioStar's Disney+ Hotstar will provide online streaming, while Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits will broadcast the tournament on television. All matches are scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Jahan Mehta, Director of FSPM, expressed his excitement about the league's partnership with JioStar, emphasizing its potential to create an unforgettable viewing experience for fans.“We are thrilled and honoured to partner with JioStar for the IML. With its experience and expertise in sports broadcasting, we have no doubt that JioStar will make the league a memorable experience for cricket fans across the globe.”