Shapewear Market To Hit USD 10.49 Billion By 2032, Growing At 7.7% CAGR (2025-2034), Driven By Rising Health & Fitness .

Shapewear Overview

Shapewear Market Research Report Information, By, By Distribution And, By Region –Market Forecast Till 2034

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shapewear Market Size was valued at USD 5 Billion in 2024. The Shapewear market is projected to grow from USD 5.38 Billion in 2025 to USD 10.49 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period (2025 - 2034).shapewear market is poised for substantial growth over the coming decade, driven by increasing consumer demand for body-contouring solutions, advancements in fabric technology, and the rising influence of social media on fashion trends. According to the latest market research report, the shapewear industry is expected to witness significant expansion, fueled by diverse product offerings, growing consumer awareness, and evolving retail strategies.Shapewear, designed to provide body contouring and support, has evolved significantly in recent years. From traditional corsets to modern seamless and breathable designs, the industry has witnessed considerable innovation to meet the changing preferences of consumers. Increasing interest in health, fitness, and aesthetic appeal has further propelled the demand for shapewear across various demographics. The market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region, providing a comprehensive analysis of growth trends and future opportunities.Key Players :Victoria's Secret, Zivame, Triumph International, SKIMS, Vedette Shapewear, Spanx, Hanesbrands"Request Free Sample" - Obtain a complimentary sample of our report to assess its quality and relevance to your requirements :Market SegmentationBy TypeThe shapewear market is categorized into several product types, including body briefs, seamless shapewear, control camisoles, long-leg shapewear, corsets, body shapers, and others. Among these, seamless shapewear and body shapers have gained significant traction due to their comfort, invisibility under clothing, and enhanced functionality. Technological advancements in fabric development, such as moisture-wicking, breathable materials, and compression fabrics, have improved product performance, driving greater consumer adoption. Corsets and body briefs continue to maintain a loyal consumer base, particularly for formal and special occasion wear.By Distribution ChannelShapewear is distributed through various channels, primarily categorized into store-based and non-store-based retail. Store-based channels include specialty lingerie stores, department stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, where consumers can physically assess the product before purchasing. However, with the rapid expansion of e-commerce and digital retailing, non-store-based channels, such as online marketplaces, brand-owned websites, and direct-to-consumer platforms, have gained immense popularity. The convenience of online shopping, coupled with enhanced virtual try-on technology and hassle-free return policies, has contributed to the surge in online shapewear sales."Proceed to Buy" - Move forward with your purchase and gain instant access to the complete report :Regional AnalysisThe shapewear market is analyzed across key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.North AmericaNorth America holds a dominant position in the global shapewear market, with the United States being a key contributor. High consumer purchasing power, a strong presence of established brands, and the growing influence of body positivity movements have shaped market dynamics in this region. The increasing preference for comfortable, everyday shapewear that enhances natural body contours has led to the expansion of product lines catering to diverse body types and needs. Additionally, celebrity endorsements and social media influencers have played a pivotal role in driving consumer interest in shapewear.EuropeEurope is another significant market for shapewear, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy leading demand. The region has witnessed a shift towards sustainable and ethically produced shapewear, with brands focusing on eco-friendly materials and production processes. European consumers exhibit strong brand loyalty and a preference for premium, high-quality shapewear that provides both comfort and aesthetics. Retailers are also emphasizing omnichannel strategies to enhance customer experience and accessibility.Asia-PacificThe Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in the shapewear market, driven by rising disposable incomes, an increasing focus on fitness and body aesthetics, and the influence of Western fashion trends. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing a surge in demand for shapewear products, particularly among younger consumers who are highly engaged with online shopping and social media platforms. The growing influence of global fashion brands and the expansion of local manufacturers into international markets further contribute to the region's dynamic growth.Rest of the WorldThe shapewear market in the Rest of the World, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, is also seeing promising growth. Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa are emerging as key markets, fueled by an increasing focus on body confidence, self-expression, and the adoption of Western fashion influences. "Browse Report" - Explore the report's contents, sections, and key insights by browsing through its detailed information :Key Market Trends and DriversSeveral factors are shaping the future of the shapewear industry, including:Technological Advancements in Fabric and Design: The integration of smart textiles, seamless knitting technology, and innovative materials like cooling fabrics and antimicrobial properties is enhancing the comfort and functionality of shapewear.Growing Influence of Social Media and Celebrity Endorsements: Influencers, celebrities, and fitness experts are promoting shapewear as a must-have wardrobe staple, driving consumer awareness and demand.Rising Popularity of Athleisure and Everyday Shapewear: Shapewear is increasingly being incorporated into athleisure wear, with brands offering multifunctional garments that combine body shaping with activewear properties.Sustainability and Ethical Manufacturing: Consumers are becoming more conscious of sustainability, leading brands to adopt eco-friendly production methods and materials such as recycled fabrics and biodegradable packaging.Expanding Size-Inclusive Offerings: With the growing emphasis on body positivity and inclusivity, brands are expanding their size ranges to cater to diverse body types and preferences Contact Us:Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)99 Hudson Street, 5Th FloorNew York, NY 10013United States of America+1 628 258 0071 (US)+44 2035 002 764 (UK)Email: ...Website:

