Hikmet Hajiyev: Investigation Into Azal Plane Crash Continues, Azerbaijan In Talks With Russia

Azerbaijani authorities are continuing their investigation into the Azerbaijan (AZAL) passenger plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024, according to presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev, Azernews reports, citing local media.

As reported Hajiyev stated that detailed information on the incident will be provided to the public in coordination with partner states.

“At a meeting held by the president on this matter, it was also emphasized that the public will be regularly informed about the progress of the investigation into the plane crash,” he noted.

Regarding Azerbaijan's expectations from Russia, Hajiyev confirmed that the issue is being discussed with the Russian side through relevant and diplomatic channels.

To recall, on December 25, 2024, Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243, an Embraer 190AR, tragically crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, during an emergency landing attempt. The flight was en route from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, and carried 67 individuals, containing 62 passengers and five crew members. Among the passengers, there were 42 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, six Kazakhs, and three Kyrgyz nationals. The crash claimed 38 lives, while 29 survivors, including three crew members, were rescued. Of the five crew members, two tragically lost their lives, and three survived.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the aircraft was struck by a Russian surface-to-air missile during efforts to repel a Ukrainian drone attack over Chechnya.

On December 28, Russia's President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Putin expressed condolences and apologized to Ilham Aliyev for the tragic incident that occurred in Russian airspace. The Azerbaijani President required Russia's President Vladimir Putin bring those responsible to justice and provide compensation to Azerbaijan, as well as to the injured passengers and the families of the deceased passengers and crew members.