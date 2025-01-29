Hikmet Hajiyev: Investigation Into Azal Plane Crash Continues, Azerbaijan In Talks With Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijani authorities are continuing their investigation into
the Azerbaijan airlines (AZAL) passenger plane crash near Aktau,
Kazakhstan, on December 25, 2024, according to presidential aide
Hikmet Hajiyev, Azernews reports, citing local
media.
As reported Hajiyev stated that detailed information on the
incident will be provided to the public in coordination with
partner states.
“At a meeting held by the president on this matter, it was also
emphasized that the public will be regularly informed about the
progress of the investigation into the plane crash,” he noted.
Regarding Azerbaijan's expectations from Russia, Hajiyev
confirmed that the issue is being discussed with the Russian side
through relevant and diplomatic channels.
To recall, on December 25, 2024, Azerbaijan Airlines flight
8243, an Embraer 190AR, tragically crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan,
during an emergency landing attempt. The flight was en route from
Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, and carried 67 individuals,
containing 62 passengers and five crew members. Among the
passengers, there were 42 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, six Kazakhs,
and three Kyrgyz nationals. The crash claimed 38 lives, while 29
survivors, including three crew members, were rescued. Of the five
crew members, two tragically lost their lives, and three
survived.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the aircraft was struck
by a Russian surface-to-air missile during efforts to repel a
Ukrainian drone attack over Chechnya.
On December 28, Russia's President Vladimir Putin made a phone
call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Putin expressed
condolences and apologized to Ilham Aliyev for the tragic incident
that occurred in Russian airspace. The Azerbaijani President
required Russia's President Vladimir Putin bring those responsible
to justice and provide compensation to Azerbaijan, as well as to
the injured passengers and the families of the deceased passengers
and crew members.
