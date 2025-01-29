Dubai Customs Celebrates World Customs Day, Unveils 'Shahin' Digital Platform, Championing Efficiency, Security, And Prosperity

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai signs memorandum of understanding with Dubai international arbitration centre to foster growth in the logistics sector

- Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem: The comprehensive economic partnerships program supports the resilience of global chains and achieves sustainable development

- Abdulla Busenad: We continue to work on increasing Dubai's external trade and protecting the community by developing world-class customs systems

Dubai – 29 January 2025: In line with the theme 'Committed to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity,' Dubai Customs marked World Customs Day with a vibrant celebration on January 26th. This occasion echoed the World Customs Organization's (WCO) global call for customs authorities to prioritize innovation and collaboration, as part of their 2025 vision, fostering a more efficient, secure, and prosperous future for global trade.

Enhancing Efficiency and Strengthening Security

In a recorded message, WCO Secretary General, Mr. Kunio Mikuriya, stated: 'On January 26th every year, World Customs Organization and its member customs authorities celebrate World Customs Day. This day is an opportunity to honor the dedication and commitment of customs teams, support informed decisions to ensure sufficient resources to address challenges effectively, and to highlight the importance of elevating customs standards in line with the ambitions of our member administrations. This year's theme emphasizes the need for practical steps to facilitate trade while ensuring security and sustainable growth, embodying the commitment of customs authorities to efficiency, security, and prosperity.'

Economic Development

On this occasion, His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO of DP World, Chairman of the Ports, Customs & Free Zone Corporation, expressed that the UAE has excelled in foreseeing the future of the economic sector, thanks to the visionary leadership that has implemented proactive strategies. These strategies have helped elevate the UAE's position as a global trade and economic hub. He emphasized that this foresight has fostered comprehensive trade and economic partnerships, enabling the UAE to meet global challenges, ensuring sustainable growth, and continuous innovation across various sectors.

Since the launch of the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs) in September 2021, the country has signed 24 CEPA agreements with strategically important nations and regional blocs, collectively representing approximately 2.5 billion people. This has had a positive impact on the UAE's non-oil foreign trade, which reached an unprecedented 2.8 trillion dirhams in 2024. Furthermore, foreign direct investments are projected to reach 130 billion dirhams, and industrial exports are expected to hit 190 billion dirhams for the first time.

His Excellency stated, 'In line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Customs continues its unwavering commitment to developing digital services and programs that enhance efficiency, security, and prosperity in customs operations and Dubai's external trade.' He highlighted that the government department has expanded beyond traditional customs work into the realms of creativity and innovation. This includes the development of a pioneering blockchain platform, designed to improve the efficiency and transparency of trade operations both within Dubai and across borders. This secure and effective digital network is seen as a major achievement in the digital transformation journey and is intended to strengthen cooperation between government entities and the logistics industry.

Additionally, Dubai Customs recently unveiled its unique 'Seamless Inspections' project, which moves the customs inspection process directly to company warehouses. This shift has directly reduced customs processing times by more than 50%, while also enhancing operational efficiency and boosting Dubai's commercial and logistical competitiveness by increasing supply chain flexibility and fluidity.

In the area of collaborative efforts to combat the smuggling of prohibited goods and ensure community safety, Dubai Customs has strengthened its cooperation with the World Customs Organization (WCO), the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and other relevant international organizations. This partnership facilitates the exchange of information and expertise to support global customs work.

Shahin Platform

During the event, Dubai Customs also announced its new digital platform, 'Shahin,' designed to track trucks and shipments. This initiative, in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Border Security, and the Security Industries Regulatory Authority, aims to enhance the security framework and facilitate trade within the UAE. The platform provides a comprehensive system for tracking trucks and shipments across Dubai's customs ports, monitored round-the-clock using the latest satellite tracking technology, from their entry point to their final destination. It offers real-time information exchange, enabling smooth tracking and monitoring, which enhances the efficiency and transparency of logistics operations and fortifies supply chain security.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, emphasized, 'Our digital customs services and innovative systems help accelerate logistics operations, assess shipment risks, and improve security for both Dubai and the UAE, enhancing the efficiency and transparency of supply chains.' He further stated that the 'Shahin' platform will support logistics companies in complying with the approved regulations, laws, and procedures. The system also collects crucial shipment data, such as cargo specifications, destination details, and vehicle and driver information, helping detect violations and irregularities during transit. Alerts will be issued for any deviations from the shipment's route or unusual activities, allowing for necessary actions to ensure compliance with the declared customs route. Additionally, the platform contributes to Dubai's leadership and competitiveness, reinforcing its position as a premier logistics hub both regionally and globally.

The platform targets all trucks and shipments within the Emirate of Dubai, including those transporting hazardous materials, and other shipments as designated by relevant authorities. Dubai Customs encourages all transport companies to register on the platform by visiting the link () to benefit from these smart solutions, ensuring the safe and smooth continuity of goods transportation.

Unified number

During the celebration, Dubai Customs announced the launch of a new unified toll-free number, (1886) 800, replacing its previous numbers: 04 4177777, 80080080, and 80072333. This update aims to consolidate the organization's communication channels, providing a fast and efficient service that connects all Dubai Customs' services and customs centers. It reflects Dubai Customs' ambitious strategy to eliminate bureaucracy, enhance public communication, and improve service experiences for all clients by ensuring prompt responses to their inquiries.

Stimulating the logistics sector

In addition, during the event, Dubai Customs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai International Arbitration Centre, aimed at promoting the use of alternative dispute resolution methods within the global logistics sector. The MoU seeks to establish effective mechanisms for applying the rules of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre as a preferred option for resolving disputes, while identifying the best ways to make arbitration more appealing to this vital sector. It also allows Dubai Customs to promote arbitration clauses approved by the Centre, helping to incorporate them into contracts with its network of business partners. This collaboration supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda and strengthens the emirate's position as a global hub for alternative dispute resolution.

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Humaid Al-Tayer, Chairman of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre, confirmed that the MoU represents a strategic step towards bolstering Dubai's status as a global destination for arbitration and dispute resolution. He emphasized that encouraging the use of alternative dispute resolution methods in the logistics sector would enhance international investors' trust in the emirate, making it an attractive environment for investment in this promising sector.

He also added that the MoU would enable the Centre to host informational seminars focused on alternative dispute resolution methods, including arbitration and mediation. These seminars will provide an overview of the Dubai International Arbitration Centre's role, its strategic goals, best practices for drafting arbitration and mediation clauses, and the enforcement standards for arbitration decisions. These events will be held in cooperation with Dubai Customs' partners in the logistics services sector.