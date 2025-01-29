VIDEO: Qatar Landmarks Illuminate In Red To Celebrate Chinese New Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Doha's skyline lit up in red on Tuesday as iconic landmarks across the city were illuminated with the colours of the Chinese flag to mark the Chinese New Year, ushering in the Year of the Snake.

Residents and visitors were captivated by the light displays.

National Museum of Qatar, the Museum of Islamic Art, The Torch Tower, Al Wahda Arch, and the Sheraton Hotel were adorned in red.

A message reading“Happy Chinese New Year” was displayed in both Mandarin and Arabic.

The Year of the Snake symbolizes elegance, wisdom, and intuition in the Chinese culture.

While the festivities originate in China, similar celebrations are taking place in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore under the same name and traditions.

Meanwhile, countries such as Vietnam and South Korea observe their own Lunar New Year festivals with distinct cultural names and customs.