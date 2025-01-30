'Almost Like A Mainstream Hero': Ameesha Patel Chooses THIS Actor As Future Of Bollywood After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ameesha Patel recently shared her opinion on who will carry the legacy of super stars like Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

In her recent interview with with India Today Digital, the Gadar 2 shared that there are a few actors from the younger generation who can take Bollywood to new heights. Ameesha Patel mentioned that Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor can take forward the legacy created by Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan. She also showered praises for Karthik Aryan and his performnaces in Bollywood blockbusters.

Rajkummar Rao molded himself almost like a 'mainstream hero'

Apart from the three, Ameesha Patel lauded other actors like Kartik Aaryan and Rajkummar Rao for their acting and movie selection skills.

Acclaiming Kartik Aaryan as“fabulous”, Ameesha Patel praised his personality and“outstanding work”. Special mention on her list of future Bollywood stars was Rajkummar Rao.

Highlighting Rajkummar Rao 's mindblowing performances in several critically acclaimed movies, Ameesha Patel said that the actor managed to break the mold and“become almost like a mainstream hero.”

She also talked about the possibility of marrying to Salman Khan . On being asked about the need to remain relevant in Bollywood, Ameesha Patel said that there is immense pressure on stars to match audience expectation and match to their previous blockbusters.

Years after staying away from the Bollywood industry, Ameesha Patel, made a strong comeback in the industry with Gadar 2 released in 2023. The sequel of Gadar, released in 2001, broke multiple records and became Ameesha Patel's highest grossing release. Before that, she become popular with her blockbuster movies like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz and Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai. She has also received praise for her roles in movies like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., released in 2007, Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 and Race 2 released in 2013.