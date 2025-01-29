Ibrahim Ali Khan: Karan Johar Launches Bollywood's 'Next Big Thing', Reignites Nepotism Debate, 'Uplifting The Uplifted'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On January 29, Karan Johar announced the launch of Ibrahim Ali Khan. In a detailed post on Instagram, the producer-director shared a few images of the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Johar wrote about his first meeting with Amrita Singh, whom her loved ones called Dingy. KJo was just 12 years old. He recalled that she had worked in a called Duniya for Dharma Productions, produced by his father.

Johar vividly remembered her grace, energy and confidence in front of the camera. However, what stood out the most for him was a warm Chinese dinner with her and her hairstylist after their first meeting, followed by a James Bond movie.

The director, who made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, mentioned that Amrita had treated him like family from the moment they met.

“She treated me like her own the second we met and that was the power of her grace...which lives on through her and her children too!” Karan Johar wrote on Instagram .

Talking about Saif Ali Khan, Karan mentioned that he had first met him at Anand Mahendru's office, describing him as young, suave, charming and effortless. He added that Ibrahim Ali Khan reminded him a lot of Saif when they first met.

Karan has known this family for 40 years and worked with them in various capacities. He mentioned films like Duniya and 2 States with Amrita, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kurbaan with Saif and Simmba with Sara Ali Khan.

He praised the family for their passion for cinema, saying that films run in their blood and genes. He concluded by announcing that Ibrahim Ali Khan would soon make his debut.