President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the upcoming Spring Festival, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to you and, through you, to the friendly people of China on the occasion of the upcoming Spring Festival, both on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

I wish that the Chunjie Festival, which marks the beginning of the new year in the Chinese calendar and symbolizes the awakening of nature and the renewal of life, brings joy, prosperity, and well-being to your entire nation.

It is gratifying to see Azerbaijan-China interstate relations reached the level of strategic partnership. We attach great importance to the comprehensive development of our cooperation, which is built on strong foundations of mutual trust and confidence. I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to further strengthen and deepen our friendship and cooperation in line with the will of our peoples.

Once again, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this festive occasion and wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors. I also wish the friendly people of China continued peace and prosperity," the letter reads.