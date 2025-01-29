President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of China
1/29/2025 3:12:54 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory
letter to President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the
upcoming Spring Festival, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
I am pleased to extend my sincere congratulations to you and,
through you, to the friendly people of China on the occasion of the
upcoming Spring Festival, both on my own behalf and on behalf of
the people of Azerbaijan.
I wish that the Chunjie Festival, which marks the beginning of
the new year in the Chinese calendar and symbolizes the awakening
of nature and the renewal of life, brings joy, prosperity, and
well-being to your entire nation.
It is gratifying to see Azerbaijan-China interstate relations
reached the level of strategic partnership. We attach great
importance to the comprehensive development of our cooperation,
which is built on strong foundations of mutual trust and
confidence. I am confident that we will successfully continue our
joint efforts to further strengthen and deepen our friendship and
cooperation in line with the will of our peoples.
Once again, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on this
festive occasion and wish you good health, happiness, and success
in your endeavors. I also wish the friendly people of China
continued peace and prosperity," the letter reads.
