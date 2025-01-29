Dubai Holding Entertainment and Trip.com Group announce strategic partnership to promote Dubai’s attractions in the Chinese market

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 29 January 2025: Dubai Holding Entertainment, one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region, has entered a strategic partnership with TripGroup, a leading global online travel agency. This collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility and distribution of Dubai Holding Entertainment’s attractions to the Chinese market, ensuring travellers have seamless access to the best of Dubai’s entertainment experiences.

Under the partnership, TripGroup becomes the General Agency and Preferred Partner for Dubai Holding Entertainment’s attractions in China. By integrating Dubai Holding Entertainment’s offerings into its platforms, TripGroup will provide users with easy access to renowned destinations such as Dubai Parks™ and Resorts—the Middle East’s largest theme park destination featuring MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, Real Madrid World, the first-ever football-themed park ,LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park. Other highlights include, The Green Planet Dubai, Wild Wadi Waterpark™, Inside Burj Al Arab Tour, Global Village, The View Palm Jumeirah and more.

Through this partnership, TripGroup’s users will enjoy access to exclusive deals and packages for DHE’s attractions, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience when visiting Dubai. This collaboration is expected to provide Chinese travelers with enhanced convenience and valuable options for exploring the best entertainment and leisure experiences Dubai has to offer.

This partnership is part of a broader effort to expand Dubai Holding Entertainment’s reach and attract travellers from key international markets, with a particular focus on the growing demand for travel experiences in Dubai. By offering Dubai Holding Entertainment’s diverse portfolio of attractions to TripGroup’s vast global user base, both organizations aim to drive increased tourism to the UAE, contributing to the region’s continued growth as a leading global destination.





MENAFN29012025007566016328ID1109142067