Riber: 2024 Business Growth In Line With Guidance 

Order at end-2024: €21.7m Bezons (France), January 29, 2025 – 8:00 am (CET) – RIBER, a global leader for MBE equipment serving the industry, is reporting its full-year revenues for 2024. Change in revenues

€m 2024 2023 Change First quarter 4.5 3.7 +20% Second quarter 9.3 8.5 +10% Third quarter 4.7 4.0 +19% Fourth quarter 22.7 23.1 -2% Full year 41.2 39.2 +5% €m 2024 2023 Change Systems 31.0 29.0 +7% Services and accessories 10.2 10.3 -1% Full year 41.2 39.2 +5%

2024 full-year revenues amounted to €41.2m, up 5% from 2023. This performance is fully aligned with the announced ambitions. In the fourth quarter of 2024, business remained strong, with revenues remaining steady despite a high basis of comparison with the fourth quarter of 2023.

This commercial dynamism demonstrates the strengthening of RIBER's positions in the MBE market for both research and industrial production.

MBE systems revenues reached up 7%. A total of 12 systems were delivered over the year, compared with 13 in 2023.

Revenues for services and accessories came to virtually unchanged from 2023.

The geographical breakdown of revenues for 2024 full-year was as follows: Asia 57.3%, Europe 35.7%, and North America 7.1%.

Order book developments

At December 31 (€m) 2024 2023 Change Systems 16,7 20.2 -17%1 Services and accessories 5,0 6.1 -18% Full year 21,7 26.3 -17%



At December 31, 2024, the consolidated order book remained at a solid level of reflecting the sustained deliveries at the end of the year.

The order book for MBE systems came to €16.7m with a total of 7 systems, including 5 production machines. It increases after factoring in the two orders announced in January 2025 for a production system in Europe and a research system in the USA, both scheduled for delivery in 2025.

Orders for services and accessories amounted to

Outlook

Given its solid revenue growth, RIBER reaffirms its objective of achieving further earnings growth in 2024.

In an environment marked by accelerating technological innovation and growing demand for advanced semiconductor materials, RIBER is pursuing its ambitious growth strategy based on enhancing its technological leadership and expanding its markets through the integration of the silicon photonics sector and the development of high value-added solutions for quantum materials.

For 2025, given the composition of the order book at December 31, 2024, and the outlook for orders to be delivered this year, RIBER is forecasting further growth in revenues compared with 2024.

Next date: RIBER will announce its 2024 full-year earnings on April 9, 2025 (before start of trading).

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry, and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).



1 Increasing when factoring in the two orders recorded in January 2025.

