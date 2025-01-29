Who Is Dodi Khan? Rakhi Sawant's Love From Pakistan Is A Fan Of Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan 'Baraat Leke India Aana Hai'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that she is in love with Pakistani Dodi Khan and plans to marry him soon. Speaking to News18 Showsha on January 29, she revealed that they would have a cross-border love marriage.

| Rakhi Sawant to settle in Dubai after third marriage? Here's what we know

Dodi Khan, known as an actor, filmmaker and officer, is set to tie the knot with Rakhi in a traditional Pakistani wedding with Islamic rituals, followed by a reception in India. The couple plans to honeymoon in Switzerland or the Netherlands and later settle in Dubai, according to News18.

On January 27, Dodi posted a playful video on Instagram , asking Rakhi whether he should bring his wedding procession to India or Dubai.“Rakhi ji ye bataiye baraat leke India aana hai ya Dubai?" he asks in the Instagram Reel. The video has gone viral, gaining more than 6.5 lakh views.

Who is Dodi Khan?

Dodi Khan comes from a business family. He celebrates his birthday on August 5. He considers veteran Pakistani actor Nabeel Zafar his mentor.

Dodi Khan is a fan of Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan. During a 2021 interview, he revealed his fondness for the Bollywood actor.

"I am very much influenced by Sanjay Dutt. His life, his story, inspired me so much, gave me motivation to keep going, to fight through and not to let your shortcomings stop you. It is what keeps me going in life,” he said.

“I am also inspired by Salman Khan for his charity work. His charitable acts have touched many people's lives, bringing joy and hope to many families. I hope that one day I will be able to give back twice as much happiness to the world as I have received,” he added.