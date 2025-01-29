Akharas Extend Support To Administration, Call Off 'Amrit Snan' After Maha Kumbh Stampede

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Jan 29 (IANS) In the wake of the stampede at Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, several Akharas have decided to call off the 'Amrit Snan' of Mauni Amavasya and extend full cooperation to the administration to restore order.

The tragic incident unfolded early Wednesday as millions of devotees thronged the Triveni Sangam for the sacred holy dip. A sudden rush led to the collapse of barricades, triggering chaos and panic.

Around 30 women were in the mishap, raising fresh concerns over crowd management at one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

Following the incident, Nirmohi Akhara and Akhil Bhartiya Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara announced their decision to refrain from participating in the Amrit Snan, citing the need to prevent further disorder and ensure safety.

This followed Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri's announcement to call the 'Amrit Snan' following the tragic accident.

Speaking to IANS, Nirmohi Akhara President Mahant Rajendra Das stated, "As we were preparing for the Amrit Snan, news of the unfortunate incident reached us. After collective discussions, all members of our Akhara decided not to participate in the Amrit Snan."

"We stand with the administration in this difficult time and urge devotees to complete their snan peacefully and return home. No one is to be blamed at this moment. The matter is under investigation, and while some suspect a conspiracy, our priority is to support the authorities in managing the situation," he added.

Akhil Bhartiya Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara chief Vaishnav Das Maharaj echoed similar sentiments, describing the incident as unfortunate.

"Who is responsible for this, and where the lapse occurred, is for the government and administration to determine. From a spiritual perspective, we see this as a consequence of actions against nature. This is a natural disaster," he said.

Emphasising the gravity of the situation, he added, "In such circumstances, how can we proceed with the holy dip? That is why the Akharas have decided to call off the snan. No one will oppose this, and no one will take a bath. The administration has nothing to do with this decision; only one official had come to inform us."

Taking a veiled dig at the frequent VIP visits, he remarked, "Repeated VIP visits led to special arrangements for them, but similar arrangements were not made for the common people. Perhaps this is what led to such an unfortunate situation. However, the administration is now working to bring things under control."

The stampede occurred nearly a kilometre away from the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The surge of devotees led to several women fainting, further worsening the chaos.

Rescue teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, with critically wounded individuals being transferred to Bailey Hospital and Swaroop Rani Medical College.

In response to the crisis, authorities implemented a crowd diversion plan, temporarily halting the entry of devotees into the city and stopping large groups on the outskirts.

The mishap has reignited concerns over the preparedness of the administration to handle such a massive influx of devotees, especially with more key bathing dates approaching in the Maha Kumbh calendar.