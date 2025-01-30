QCTF, Qatar Foundation Eye Major Medals With 'Cycle Her Way'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Cycling and Triathlon Federation (QCTF) and Qatar Foundation (QF) yesterday embarked on a groundbreaking initiative - Cycle Her Way - which will transform women's presence in the Qatar cycling scene.

The initiative, designed to nurture future champion cyclists, was announced at a press held at Qatar Foundation in the presence of QCTF and QF officials.

The program is aimed at fast-tracking Qatar's next generation of female cyclists to the international stage and the main target will be making Qatar's presence at the 2030 Asian Games and eventually the Olympic Games in 2032 and 2036.

Qatar women's cycling team coach Noura Al Amiri declared the initiative a game-changer for the sport in the country.

“This isn't just about teaching girls to ride - it's about building future stars,” said Al Amiri.

“By widening our talent pool, we're not only empowering these young cyclists but giving Qatar its best shot at dominating regional competitions,” Al Amiri said.

“The road to 2030 starts here,” said Al Amiri who also credited the QCTF and QF for their unwavering support for Cycle Her Way.

Alya Al Hamad, a prominent Qatari triathlete who also serves as a mentor of the programme, said:“Cycling isn't just a sport - it's a battle against your limits. To every girl out there, this is your chance to prove your strength. With Qatar Foundation's backing, we're offering world-class training and a shot at greatness.”

The initiative will kick off with sessions at Qatar Foundation's desert cycling track and Education City Stadium. The organisers will provide bicycles as well as all necessary facilities for the enrolling athletes aged 12 and over.

Buthayna Al Khater, Qatar Foundation's community events strategist, highlighted the Foundation's commitment to“unlock potential”.

“Qatar's women deserve every opportunity to shine. Cycle Her Way isn't a one-off initiative. It's the start of a movement,” Al Khater said.

The programme will be open for amateur cyclists as well as the experienced athletes. There will be three classes on weekly basis every Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, supervised by experienced and certified coaches from the international governing bodies of the sport.

In addition to road cycling, mountain bike sessions will also be conducted at a dedicated track. The mountain bike track is currently being developed and it will also be the official venue for the Asian Games as well.