Arabian Peninsula Horse Show 2025 Opens At Katara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Katara International Arabian Horse Festival 2025 commenced yesterday with remarkable splendour, providing an extraordinary inaugural day of the Arabian Peninsula Horse Show at the Cultural Village Foundation – Katara. Featuring the most exquisite purebred Arabian horses in the arena, the competition was truly awe-inspiring, highlighting the grace, dignity, and unmatched beauty of these iconic animals.

Held under the patronage of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the event attracted equestrian enthusiasts, breeders, and admirers from across the world.

The inaugural day showcased intense rivalry in the Yearling Fillies and Yearling Colts categories, where emerging talents of the Arabian horse community vied for prestigious accolades, exhibiting exceptional elegance, movement, and conformation.

The day's first event featured a fierce contest among yearling fillies, culminating in Qumriyah's triumph as she claimed first place with an impressive score of 91.57 points. Her impeccable movement, striking presence, and exquisite beauty captivated the judges, earning her a well-deserved victory.

Hammama Al Salam, who matched Qumriyah's score but finished in second place, also delivered a remarkable performance, showcasing outstanding balance and charm.

GJ Majestica rounded out the top three, securing third place with a score of 91.43 points, affirming her status as a formidable competitor within this elite group.

In Class 1B, the atmosphere remained electric as Anhajeeah Al Shaqab achieved 1st place with an impressive score of 91.43 points, captivating both judges and onlookers with her remarkable elegance and commanding presence.

In a close contest for the top positions, Mayyasa Al Zain secured second place with a score of 91.29 points, showcasing exceptional refinement and movement. Al Jowhara Abher completed the podium in 3rd place with 90.71 points, further highlighting the remarkable talent present in this esteemed competition.

Following this, the Yearling Colts Section (Class 4A) featured an exhilarating competition, with Saif Al Wadi emerging as the champion, also scoring 91.43 points. His impressive physique, fluid movements, and strong presence distinguished him as a leading performer.

Not far behind, Ragheed Al Sraiya took second place with a score of 90.86 points, exhibiting both grace and power throughout his performance. Lamah Ofuq (QA) finished in third place with 90.29 points, concluding a highly competitive category.

The day culminated with a breathtaking display from D Sadn, who amazed the audience with a remarkable score of 92.57 points-the highest of the event thus far. His commanding presence and impeccable conformation earned him a clear first place victory.

Not far behind, Ibn Al Naif showcased exceptional quality, earning 2nd place with 90.93 points, while Al Rayyan Al Etaag impressed with 90.64 points, claiming 3rd place in what was an outstanding display of future champions.

With the first day setting an electrifying tone, the Arabian Peninsula Horse Show 2025 has already established itself as a world-class showcase of equestrian excellence. The competition was a true celebration of Arabian heritage, highlighting the grace, strength, and timeless beauty of these legendary horses. As the festival progresses, anticipation continues to build for the upcoming competitions, where more of the finest Arabian horses will take center stage in their quest for glory. With a blend of heritage, prestige, and elite competition, the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival 2025 promises to be an unforgettable journey into the heart of Arabian equestrian culture.