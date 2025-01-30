Switzerland To End International Adoptions To Prevent Abuses
Switzerland is set to ban international adoptions, a move the government says aims to prevent potential abuses.
On Wednesday, the federal Council, Switzerland's executive body, tasked the justice Ministry with drafting a proposal by the end of 2026.
An independent panel of experts has found that even the strictest adoption laws can't fully prevent abuse. As a result, the government believes a ban is the best way to protect everyone involved, especially children. However, they acknowledge that many adoptions have been conducted properly and successfully.
The number of international adoptions has plummeted in recent years, the Federal Council highlighted in a press release. Currently, there are about 30 such adoptions annually, down from several hundred in previous years.
Exceptions, particularly for intra-family adoptions, will be considered during the drafting process. Domestic adoptions in Switzerland will still be permitted.
