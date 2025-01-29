Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar To Visit Katihar Today, Review Development Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar will visit Katihar on Wednesday as part of the second phase of his Pragati Yatra to review ongoing development projects, inaugurate completed works, and lay foundation stones for various new infrastructure initiatives.

During his visit, he will go to Rampur Panchayat under the Koda Assembly constituency.

CM Nitish will engage directly with residents, Jivika groups, and other community representatives to address their concerns.

He will inspect key public infrastructure, including residential dedicated to the minority community in Rampur Panchayat, hospitals, roads, and Anganwadi centres.

The Chief Minister will take a detailed review meeting with district officials to assess the progress of government welfare schemes and ensure their effective implementation.

Senior officials, ministers, and local MLAs have already reached the venue and all administrative arrangements have been finalised for the visit.

The Pragati Yatra aims to strengthen governance, public infrastructure, and welfare programs across Bihar, ensuring that development initiatives reach the grassroots level effectively.

CM Nitish, during the Pragati Yatra in Purnea on Tuesday, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 62 development projects worth Rs 580 crore.

He reviewed progress in Bhawanipur village, Majra Panchayat, K. Nagar block and inspected a pond built under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan, examined solar rooftop installations, a library, and other facilities at Kanya Madhya Vidyalaya, Majra.

The Chief Minister also visited a playground developed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) at Kamakhya Senior Secondary School and distributed cheques to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes.

During a review meeting, CM Nitish discussed implementation challenges, heard concerns of public representatives, and directed officials to ensure swift resolution of issues.

He is covering one district every day to review ongoing projects, and will go to Madhepura on Thursday.