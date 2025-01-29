Dogecoin Ready For Another 600% Surge Above $2: Stay In The Game!

(MENAFN- Breaking) Despite the recent downturn in Dogecoin, analyst Javon Marks remains optimistic about the popular meme coin's future. Marks predicts that DOGE's price is poised for a significant upswing that could see it soar above $2.

Dogecoin Prepares for 600% Surge Beyond $2

In a recent post on X, Javon Marks projected a remarkable 600% price rally for Dogecoin, pushing its value beyond $2. This encouraging outlook comes on the heels of a recent price dip that saw slump to $0.30. Marks described the current price action as“refreshing,” indicating the potential for a strong bullish performance.

Marks pointed to past trends indicating the possibility of another 600% surge, potentially propelling Dogecoin's price above $2.28. He emphasized the historic significance of the upcoming rally, suggesting that it could break previous records. Earlier references to DOGE's performance indicated a potential rally above the 1.618 Fib extension, currently situated at $2.2.







Another cryptocurrency analyst, Trader Tardigrade, also highlighted Dogecoin's historical trends, suggesting a price surge to as high as $20 in the current market cycle. Tracing previous bull rallies after surpassing candle body highs in 2017 and 2021, with gains of 3,000% and 8,000%, respectively, he speculated that DOGE could reach the $20 mark if history repeats itself.

In the short term, Dogecoin's price might drop to $0.26 before embarking on a significant upward trajectory. Analyst Behdark's analysis suggests that the anticipated drop is part of a corrective move, with a rebound to $0.50 expected once the correction completes.

DOGE Fails to Reach Trendline Amid Recent Decline

Referencing a trendline on the charts during the recent slump, cryptocurrency analyst Master Kenobi observed that Dogecoin's price failed to touch the highlighted line. Speculating on potential outcomes, he pondered whether DOGE could experience further pullbacks or stage a bullish reversal from its current levels. Kenobi previously predicted a 3x price increase leading up to $1.05 between February and March.

Recent developments suggest a shift in Dogecoin's price action from bearish to bullish. Trader Tardigrade highlighted a forthcoming MACD bullish crossover on the 4-hour chart, signaling a shift in momentum from bearish to bullish in the short term.

As of the latest data from CoinMarketCap , Dogecoin is trading around $0.32, marking an over 8% decline in the past 24 hours.

