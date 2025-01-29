Bitcoin Price Forecast: Analyst Maps Out Path To $117,000, Important Information To Consider

(MENAFN- Breaking) The recent 24-hour period has seen experience significant price fluctuations, reaching highs of $103,369 and lows of $98,380. Analyzing the weekly candlestick chart suggests that is on track to reach a target price of $117,000.

An analyst on TradingView has mapped out a detailed plan for Bitcoin 's journey to this $117,000 mark, highlighting key price levels and cycles to monitor along the way.

Progressing Towards $117,000

Technical analysis reveals that Bitcoin has been trending upwards within a channel since the fourth quarter of 2024. Despite a recent bearish candlestick, indicating temporary selling pressure, the overall trajectory remains bullish with corrections expected within the ascending channel.

A bounce back from the current levels is anticipated, propelling Bitcoin towards the upper resistance area and the $117,000 target. However, there is still potential for downside risk, and the path to $117,000 may not be straightforward.







The analyst suggests a potential pullback to the consolidation zone between $95,000 and $100,000 before Bitcoin resumes its upward trend. This area, supported by previous price action and Fibonacci projections, could serve as a platform for a sustained rally towards $117,000.

Further resistance near $108,000 may hinder Bitcoin 's upward movement, especially as it approaches the current all-time high. Despite possible pullbacks, the overall bullish structure remains intact, forming higher highs and higher lows on the path to $117,000.

Market Analysis Across Timeframes

An examination of Bitcoin 's market cycles on various timeframes reveals different phases. Currently in Cycle 2 on the daily chart, Bitcoin may experience limited buying momentum, suggesting caution at the current level. On the weekly and bi-weekly charts, potential transitions in cycles signal significant price movements ahead.

As of now, Bitcoin is trading at $102,700, showing a 4% increase in the last 24 hours. Market dynamics continue to unfold as Bitcoin progresses towards its $117,000 target.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.