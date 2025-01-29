Bitcoin Price Forecast: Analyst Maps Out Path To $117,000, Important Information To Consider

(MENAFN- crypto Breaking)
The recent 24-hour period has seen bitcoin experience significant price fluctuations, reaching highs of $103,369 and lows of $98,380. Analyzing the weekly candlestick chart suggests that Bitcoin is on track to reach a target price of $117,000.
An analyst on TradingView has mapped out a detailed plan for Bitcoin 's journey to this $117,000 mark, highlighting key price levels and market cycles to monitor along the way.
Progressing Towards $117,000
Technical analysis reveals that Bitcoin has been trending upwards within a channel since the fourth quarter of 2024. Despite a recent bearish candlestick, indicating temporary selling pressure, the overall trajectory remains bullish with corrections expected within the ascending channel.
A bounce back from the current levels is anticipated, propelling Bitcoin towards the upper resistance area and the $117,000 target. However, there is still potential for downside risk, and the path to $117,000 may not be straightforward.
The analyst suggests a potential pullback to the consolidation zone between $95,000 and $100,000 before Bitcoin resumes its upward trend. This area, supported by previous price action and Fibonacci projections, could serve as a platform for a sustained rally towards $117,000.
Further resistance near $108,000 may hinder Bitcoin 's upward movement, especially as it approaches the current all-time high. Despite possible pullbacks, the overall bullish structure remains intact, forming higher highs and higher lows on the path to $117,000.
Market Analysis Across Timeframes
An examination of Bitcoin 's market cycles on various timeframes reveals different phases. Currently in Cycle 2 on the daily chart, Bitcoin may experience limited buying momentum, suggesting caution at the current level. On the weekly and bi-weekly charts, potential transitions in cycles signal significant price movements ahead.
As of now, Bitcoin is trading at $102,700, showing a 4% increase in the last 24 hours. Market dynamics continue to unfold as Bitcoin progresses towards its $117,000 target.
Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
MENAFN29012025008006017065ID1109141668
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.