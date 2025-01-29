EU Concerned About Stablecoin Dominance Following Trump's Executive Order

(MENAFN- Breaking) The recent executive order signed by President has sparked concerns in the European Union regarding the potential dominance of the USD stablecoin. The order aims to regulate digital assets and ensure the protection of national security interests.

The EU is worried about the impact this regulatory move could have on the global system and the euro's position as a reserve currency. The executive order comes amid growing interest in stablecoins, with major companies like Facebook's Libra pushing for their adoption.

Regulators in the EU are working on developing a framework to address the challenges posed by the rise of stablecoins. They are also looking at ways to enhance the competitiveness of the euro in the digital asset space to ensure financial stability and sovereignty.

While the executive order is seen as a step towards regulating the digital asset market, there are concerns about the potential impact on competition and innovation. Critics argue that overly strict regulations could stifle the growth of the industry and discourage investment.

Despite these concerns, the EU is committed to working with the US and other international partners to address the challenges posed by stablecoins. There is a recognition of the need for an effective regulatory framework that balances innovation and consumer protection.

