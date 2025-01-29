Can Bulls Turn The Tide In The Ongoing Ethereum Price Battle?

(MENAFN- crypto Breaking)
The price of Ethereum faced challenges in sustaining momentum above $3,220 and experienced a decline. Currently, ETH is consolidating its losses and could encounter resistance around the $3,200 threshold.
Initiating a new downtrend, Ethereum slipped below the $3,150 mark.
At present, the price is positioned below $3,200 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.
A significant bearish trend line is taking shape with resistance at $3,250 on the hourly chart of ETH /USD (data feed via Kraken ).
If the pair remains beneath the $3,220 level, it may undergo another descent.
Ethereum's Value Declines Once More
Ethereum 's value began a fresh decline below $3,250 and $3,200 levels, reminiscent of Bitcoin 's movement. ETH even dropped below $3,050 before the bulls intervened.
A low point was established at $3,021, following which there was a minor correction in price. Subsequently, there was an upturn above $3,120 and $3,150 levels, surpassing the 23.6% Fib retracement level.
Despite this, resistance was encountered near the $3,220 mark. Currently, Ethereum 's price is trading below $3,200 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average, with a significant bearish trend line persisting at $3,250 on the ETH /USD hourly chart.
On the upside, hurdles are prevalent around the $3,150 level, with primary resistance near $3,220, the trend line, and the 50% Fib retracement level.
Primary resistance is forming around $3,270. A decisive breakthrough above $3,270 could push the price towards the $3,350 barrier, potentially leading to further gains. In such a scenario, Ether may climb to the $3,420 region or even $3,500 in the short term.
Potential Further Losses for ETH?
If Ethereum fails to surpass the $3,220 resistance, there is a possibility of a new decline. Initial support lies around $3,050, with a major support level at $3,020.
A clear breach below the $3,020 mark could drive the price towards $3,000, potentially leading to further losses towards the $2,950 support range in the near future. The subsequent critical support level stands at $2,880.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH /USD is displaying bearish momentum.
Hourly RSI – ETH /USD's RSI currently sits below the 50 threshold.
Key Support Level – $3,050
Key Resistance Level – $3,020
