Can Bulls Turn The Tide In The Ongoing Ethereum Price Battle?

(MENAFN- Breaking) The price of faced challenges in sustaining momentum above $3,220 and experienced a decline. Currently, is consolidating its losses and could encounter resistance around the $3,200 threshold.



Initiating a new downtrend, Ethereum slipped below the $3,150 mark.

At present, the price is positioned below $3,200 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average.

A significant bearish trend line is taking shape with resistance at $3,250 on the hourly chart of ETH /USD (data feed via Kraken ). If the pair remains beneath the $3,220 level, it may undergo another descent.

Ethereum's Value Declines Once More

Ethereum 's value began a fresh decline below $3,250 and $3,200 levels, reminiscent of Bitcoin 's movement. ETH even dropped below $3,050 before the bulls intervened.

A low point was established at $3,021, following which there was a minor correction in price. Subsequently, there was an upturn above $3,120 and $3,150 levels, surpassing the 23.6% Fib retracement level.

Despite this, resistance was encountered near the $3,220 mark. Currently, Ethereum 's price is trading below $3,200 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average, with a significant bearish trend line persisting at $3,250 on the ETH /USD hourly chart.

On the upside, hurdles are prevalent around the $3,150 level, with primary resistance near $3,220, the trend line, and the 50% Fib retracement level.

Primary resistance is forming around $3,270. A decisive breakthrough above $3,270 could push the price towards the $3,350 barrier, potentially leading to further gains. In such a scenario, Ether may climb to the $3,420 region or even $3,500 in the short term.

Potential Further Losses for ETH?

If Ethereum fails to surpass the $3,220 resistance, there is a possibility of a new decline. Initial support lies around $3,050, with a major support level at $3,020.

A clear breach below the $3,020 mark could drive the price towards $3,000, potentially leading to further losses towards the $2,950 support range in the near future. The subsequent critical support level stands at $2,880.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH /USD is displaying bearish momentum.

Hourly RSI – ETH /USD's RSI currently sits below the 50 threshold.

Key Support Level – $3,050

Key Resistance Level – $3,020

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.